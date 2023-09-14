Australian books adapted into TV shows: ones to watch

Whether the book is better than the TV or film version is a perennial discussion point when it comes to adaptations of novels … but leaving that aside for a minute, here are some recent, not-so-recent, and soon-to-be here small-screen adaptations of Australian authors’ works worth looking out for. Are there more? Let us know and we’ll add them to the list.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Prime Video)

The hit Prime Video limited series, which premiered worldwide in August this year, is based on the 2018 debut novel of the same name by the Australian author Holly Ringland. The coming-of-age story about a young girl called Alice, with a deep connection to the Australian landscape and a traumatic past, sold into 19 territories on publication.

Prime sets up the seven-episode series with the following description: ‘After losing her parents to a mysterious fire, nine-year-old Alice Hart is raised by her grandmother June on a flower farm where she learns there are secrets within secrets. But years on, an unearthed betrayal sees Alice forced to face her past.’

The show quickly became the most successful Australian Original series for Prime, with the biggest opening weekend viewership globally for any Australian launch.

The Clearing (Disney+)

The Clearing is based on the 2019 novel In The Clearing by Australia-based (New Zealand-born) author JP Pomare.

The book takes its inspiration from the the notorious 1980s Australian cult ‘The Family’, run by the enigmatic female leader Anne Hamilton-Byrne, who convinced her followers she was the reincarnation of Jesus.

Disney+ gave the book the small-screen treatment with an atmospheric eight-part series earlier this year, and describes the show as ‘an emotional and psychological thriller that burrows under the skin and inside the mind, blurring the lines between past and present, reality and nightmare’.

The series stars Teresa Palmer, Miranda Otto, Lily LaTore, Julia Savage, Kate Mulvany and Guy Pearce, and has an 89% critics approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Invisible Boys (Stan)

Adapted from Western Australian author Holden Sheppard’s 2019 debut novel of the same name, Invisible Boys was recently greenlit by Stan for production.

The ten-part drama, like the novel, will delve into the challenges faced by a group of gay teenagers in Geraldton, WA, after one of them is outed on social media following a sexual encounter with a married man.

The novel has won multiple awards, including the 2019 WA Premier’s Prize for an Emerging Writer, the 2019 Kathleen Mitchell Award, and the 2018 City of Fremantle TAG Hungerford Award.

‘We want this series to be a bold and controversial work, one that speaks to audiences now, in a world where it is still not safe in many places to be a queer teenager,’ said the producer, Tania Chambers.

Bad Behaviour

Premiering in February this year, Stan’s four part series about the lives of teenage girls at an exclusive girls’ boarding school is adapted from the 2015 memoir of the same name by Australian writer Rebecca Starford, who spent time as a 14-year old in an elite country boarding school.

In her review for ScreenHub, critic Mel Campbell wrote: ‘While the series does depict and discuss some upsetting acts of violence and self-harm, it is more disturbingly matter-of-fact in depicting unkindness at every intensity, from malice and manipulation to cowardice, complicity and selfishness.

‘Bad Behaviour is very astute about how keenly you feel every tiny slight, how much you crave approval, how easily you can be led, and how casually cruel you can be. How your loyalties can point in the wrong directions.’

Wellmania

In her 2017 book Wellmania: Misadventures in the Search for Wellness, author and Guardian Australia columnist Brigid Delaney recounted her interactions with the world of wellness, from yoga retreats to juice cleanses to colonics.

The 2023 Netflix series based on the book, Wellmania, stars the comedian Celeste Barber as Liv, an Australian food critic and ‘human tornado’ living in New York, who loses her US Green Card after being diagnosed by a doctor with ‘catastrophic health’.

Delaney told ScreenHub in an interview earlier this year that her sister-in-law prompted her to approach Barber for the role:

‘My sister-in-law was a huge Celeste Barber fan for years, so when I first told her about the Wellmania adaptation she said, “You NEED to get Celeste!”‘

Boy Swallows Universe (Netflix)

Based on the internationally bestselling 2018 debut novel of the same name by Trent Dalton, set in Brisbane in 1983, Boy Swallows Universe will be coming to Netflix ‘very soon’ as a limited series.

As we wait for the premiere date, what’s known so far is that its stars include Travis Fimmel, Phoebe Tonkin, Simon Baker, and Felix Cameron as the young hero Eli Bell.

Other characters central to the lives of Eli and his brother Gus will be played by Bryan Brown, Anthony LaPaglia, and Sophie Wilde.

According HarperCollins, Australian sales of the novel by last year had topped 650,000 copies, with a further 100,000 sold overseas. Those numbers will likely climb even further when the Netflix series delivers the coming-of-age story to a global audience.

Big Little Lies

Starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, and Meryl Streep, the 2017 Binge show Big Little Lies is based on the 2014 novel by Australian author Liane Moriarty. The novel, which won the 2015 Davitt Award and topped the New York Times Best Seller list, is described by Penguin as ‘a brilliant take on ex-husbands and second wives, mothers and daughters, schoolyard scandal, and the little lies that can turn lethal’.

Also starring Kidman, Moriarty’s 2018 novel Nine Perfect Strangers was adapted for Prime Video in 2021, while a series adaptation of her 2021 novel Apples Never Fall, starring Annette Bening and Sam Neill, has recently been filming in Queensland.

Moriarty’s author website states that: ‘She has sold over 20 million copies of her books worldwide and her novels have been translated into 40 languages.’

The Thorn Birds

Currently available to rent on Prime Video, the multi-award-winning 1983 mini series about the taboo lust between a beautiful woman and an ambitious priest on a sheep station, is based on the 1977 novel of the same name by Colleen McCullough.

The novel is often cited as the best-selling book in Australian history, with more than 33 million copies sold worldwide.

The adaptation, starring Christopher Plummer and Rachel Ward, was filmed in the US (despite being set in Australia in the early 1900s).

As was reported in the Sydney Morning Herald recently: ‘In the era of sweeping saga TV series, The Thorn Birds kept Americans glued to their TV sets in 1983. Ron and Nancy Reagan thought it was wonderful. It became the United States’ second highest-rated miniseries of all time behind Roots. In Australia, not so much.’

Puberty Blues

The 2012–2014 Netflix series is based on the 1979 book of the same name by Kathy Lette and Gabrielle Carey, pitched by Penguin as: ‘A revolutionary and timeless tale of rebellion, surfing, and youthful discovery.’

A coming-of-age story about teen best friends Sue and Debbie in and around Cronulla in the 1970s, the show won and AACTA Award for Best Drama Series in 2014, and a Logie Award for Most Popular New female Talent for its star Brenna Harding in 2013.

The book was also adapted into a film in 1981, with the critic Yardena Arar writing that: ‘Puberty Blues stands out from the current crop of films about adolescence on several counts. For one thing, it focuses on girls. For another, its handling of sexual initiation is realistic in welcome contrast to the raunchy comedy-glamour-fantasy treatment sex is given in other summer offerings.’

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries

To date, Australian author Kerry Greenwood has written 22 detective novels featuring the character of Phyrne Fisher, a well-to-do private detective and aristocrat in the 1920s who lives in Melbourne’s St Kilda, the first novel being 1989’s Cocaine Blues and the latest being 2022’s Murder in Williamstown.

All three seasons of the popular TV adaptation, Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, which ran from 2012 to 2015 and stars Essie Davis as the eponymous detective, are currently available to stream on Netflix.

Filmed in and around Melbourne and originally screening on the ABC, the show was cancelled in 2015, supposedly due to low viewing numbers in Australia, but gained a large following on Netflix, with a 93% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Jack Irish

Based on a series of four novels by the Miles Franklin-winning crime writer Peter Temple, Jack Irish began as three TV movies before being adapted into three ABC TV series (2016–2021), all starring Guy Pearce as Irish, a former lawyer turned criminal investigator who lives in Melbourne’s Fitzroy.

Winner of the 2018 CGA Award for Best Casting in a TV Drama, Pearce and his co-stars Marta Dusseldorp, Aaron Pedersen and Roy Billing, have rightfully won plaudits for bringing the novels to life.

As Luke Buckmaster wrote in NME in 2021: ‘the writing is laced with formulaic elements, but it’s pulled off so well you barely even notice. Some of the credit must go to Guy Pearce, of course, whose performance in this role will be remembered as one of his all-time greatest. He doesn’t just play Jack Irish. He plays Jack fuckin’ Irish.’

The Slap

Christos Tsiolkas’ acclaimed 2008 novel, told from the viewpoints of multiple characters who have witnessed a man slapping his three-year-old son at a Melbourne barbecue, has been adapted into two miniseries, the Australian version broadcasting on the ABC in 2011 and the American version first showing on NBC in 2015.

Reviewing the Australian iteration in 2011 for the Sydney Morning Herald, Melinda Houston wrote that: ‘This series has been compelling but often uncomfortable viewing, testament to the tremendous performances delivered across the board.’

Tsiolkas’ 2013 novel Barracuda, about a young working-class man on a scholarship at an elite private school who dreams of becoming an Olympic swimmer at the 2000 Games, was also adapted into an ABC TV miniseries in 2016.