Apple TV+: new shows streaming this week

Acapulco – Season 3 (1 May)

Series. It’s time to reconcile past mistakes and exciting new beginnings. In the present story, older Maximo finds himself returning to a Las Colinas he no longer recognises. While in 1985, younger Maximo continues his climb up the ladder of success while potentially jeopardising all the relationships he’s worked so hard to build. Starring Eugenio Derbez and Enrique Arrizon.

The Big Door Prize – Season 2 (24 April)

Based on MO Walsh’s novel of the same name, a small town is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential. Starring Djouliet Amara, Chris O’Dowd and Gabrielle Dennis.

Franklin

Miniseries. In December 1776, Benjamin Franklin is world famous for his electrical experiments. But his passion and power are put to the test when he embarks on a secret mission to France — with the fate of American independence hanging in the balance. Starring Michael Douglas, Noah Jupe, Marc Duret and Eddie Marsan.

Loot – Season 2 (3 April)

Series – comedy. Billionaire Molly Novak has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion and a gigayacht — anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. She’s reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas, who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. Starring Maya Rudolph, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Joel Kim Booster.

Sugar (5 April)

Series – drama. A contemporary take on the private detective story. John Sugar is an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As he tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried. Starring Colin Farrell.

Girls State (5 April)

Documentary (2024). What would American democracy look like in the hands of teenage girls? A political coming-of-age story and a reimagining of what it means to govern, this film follows young female leaders from wildly different backgrounds across Missouri as they navigate an immersive experiment to build a government from the ground up.