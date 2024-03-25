Apple TV+: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week

STEVE! (martin) (29 March)

First part of a two-part documentary by Morgan Neville about the actor and comedian, from his early days in stand-up to his ongoing search for personal fulfilment. Part 1, Then, chronicles Steve Martin’s early struggles and meteoric rise to revolutionise standup before walking away at 35. part 2, Now, focuses on the present day, with Steve Martin in the golden years of his career, retracing the transformation that led to happiness in his art and personal life. From A24 and Tremolo Productions, the documentary is directed and produced by Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom, Won’t You Be My Neighbour?).

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock – Season 2 (29 March)

Series. Season 2 again follows the adventures of a group of cave-dwelling puppet creatures called Fraggles. Jim Henson’s fun-loving and musical Fraggles – Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and Uncle Travelling Matt – are joined this time by new Fraggles and Doozers, who embark on epic, hilarious adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world. Daveed Diggs returns for Season 2 alongside Ariana DeBose, Brett Goldstein and Catherine O’Hara in guest star roles.

Added recently

Palm Royale (20 March)

A new Palm Beach-set series starring Kristen Wiig alongside a renowned ensemble cast that includes Oscar and Emmy winners Laura Dern and Allison Janney, alongside Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber. With guest star turns by Bruce Dern and Carol Burnett.

Loosely based on the novel Mr. and Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel and produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios, the series is described as ‘a true underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons as she endeavours to break into Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, it asks the question: How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?’

Manhunt (15 March)

Series. Charting the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination and struggles to protect the ideals he stood for. Starring Tobias Menzies, Anthony Boyle and Lovie Simone.

The Reluctant Traveller with Eugene Levy – Season 2 (8 March)

Levy is back to visit some of the world’s most remarkable hotels, people, and cultures.