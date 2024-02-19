Apple TV+: new shows streaming this week

New this week

Constellation (21 Feb)

This eight-part sci-fi series tells the story of an astronaut called Jo (Noomi Rapace), who returns to her home on Earth following a devastating space disaster. Upon her arrival, she realises pieces of her life appear to be missing. Determined to expose the truth behind the hidden secrets of space travel, Jo sets out on a quest to recover everything she’s lost.

Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend (21 Feb)

This four-part docuseries follows Lionel Messi as he reflects on the challenges and triumphs he has faced over his 17-year career. Defined as a great player, even as a child, the series follows Messi’s ups and downs but mainly focuses on the struggle he endured to finally deliver ultimate glory on the world stage after five World Cup appearances for Argentina.

Added last week

The New Look (14 Feb)

The New Look. Image: Apple TV+.

Ten-episode series. The story of how fashion icon Christian Dior and contemporaries such as Coco Chanel and Cristóbal Balenciaga navigated the tumult and trauma of World War II and launched a new era of fashion. Stars Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche.

The Dynasty: New England Patriots (16 Feb)

A new ten-part docuseries that takes a look at the 20-year journey of a team that went from a struggling franchise to renowned football dynasty.