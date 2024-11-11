Apple TV+: new shows streaming this week

Apple TV+: new shows streaming

Bad Sisters – Season 2 (13 Nov)

Bad Sisters Season 2. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. Season 2 returns to follow the lives of the Garvey sisters – Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi, Eve and Becka – two years after the ‘accidental death’ of Grace’s abusive husband. The close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on, but when past truths resurface, they are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed, and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust. Starring Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson.

Silo – Season 2 (15 Nov)

Silo Season 2. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. Season 2 introduces a new addition to the cast, Steve Zahn, as it continues the story of the last 10,000 people on earth and their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and those who try to find out face fatal consequences.

Juliette is an engineer who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will. Starring Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche and Avi Nash.

Apple TV+: recently added

Shrinking – Season 2 (16 Oct)

Shrinking Season 2. Image: Apple TV+. Best 9 new shows.

Series. This series follows a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own. Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. Watch the trailer.

Disclaimer (11 Oct)

Cate Blanchett in Disclaimer. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. Billed as a ‘gripping psychological thriller in seven chapters’ and written and directed by five-time Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón, this series is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Renée Knight.

Acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Cate Blanchett) built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realise she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets. Starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline. Watch the trailer.

The Last of the Sea Women (11 Oct)

Documentary. An extraordinary band of feisty grandmother warriors wage a spirited battle against vast oceanic threats. Often called real-life mermaids, the haenyeo divers of South Korea’s Jeju Island are renowned for centuries of diving to the ocean floor – without oxygen – to harvest seafood for their livelihood.

Today, with most haenyeo now in their 60s, 70s and 80s, their traditions and way of life are in imminent danger. This documentary feature is produced by Malala Yousafzai’s Extracurricular and produced and directed by Peabody Award nominee Sue Kim.

Where’s Wanda? (2 Oct)

Where’s Wanda? Image: Frédéric Batier/ Apple TV+.

Series. Apple’s first German-language series is a dark comedy that tells the story of Dedo and Carlotta Klatt, who are desperate to locate their missing 17-year-old daughter, Wanda, who disappeared months ago without a trace. When the police fail to find her, the family takes matters into their own hands, obtaining surveillance devices with the help of their tech-savvy son Ole.

Disguising themselves as employees of an electrical company, they bug their neighbourhood and then half their suburb, finding out that behind closed doors, none of their neighbours are who they pretend to be. Starring Carolin Karnuth, Heike Makatsch and Robert Maaser. Watch the trailer.