News

 > Features

Apple TV+: new shows streaming February 2024

From The New Look to Constellation – your guide to the best new shows to stream on Apple TV+ this month.
25 Jan 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

The New Look. Image: Apple TV+.

Share Icon

Have an Apple TV+ account but don’t know what to watch? Here’s our guide to the best new shows coming to the service in February 2024.

14 Feb

The New Look

Ten-episode series. The story of how fashion icon Christian Dior and contemporaries such as Coco Chanel and Cristóbal Balenciaga navigated the tumult and trauma of World War II and launched a new era of fashion. Stars Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche.

16 Feb

The Dynasty: New England Patriots

A new ten-part docuseries that takes a look at the 20-year journey of a team that went from a struggling franchise to renowned football dynasty. 

21 Feb

Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend

This four-part docuseries follows Lionel Messi as he reflects on the challenges and triumphs he has faced over his 17-year career. Defined as a great player, even as a child, the series follows Messi’s ups and downs but mainly focuses on the struggle he endured to finally deliver ultimate glory on the world stage after five World Cup appearances for Argentina.

Constellation

Constellation. Image: Apple TV+.

This eight-part sci-fi series tells the story of an astronaut called Jo (Noomi Rapace), who returns to her home on Earth following a devastating space disaster. Upon her arrival, she realises pieces of her life appear to be missing. Determined to expose the truth behind the hidden secrets of space travel, Jo sets out on a quest to recover everything she’s lost.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Film / Television Production Opinions & Analysis All Screen Free To Air Games
More
Reviews

Masters of the Air, Apple TV+ review: mind-blowing battles

The cast might be unwieldy, but this WWII drama series from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks really soars when it…

Stephen A Russell
Features

DocPlay: new films streaming February 2024

From Beyond Utopia to The Thief Collector – your guide to the best new films to stream on DocPlay this…

Paul Dalgarno
Features

Disney+: new shows streaming February 2024

From Life & Beth Season 2 to Iwájú – your guide to what to stream on Disney+ this month.

Paul Dalgarno
Features

The Newsreader: how Kim Ho pens the satisfying stress of an 80s newsroom

Non-binary screenwriter Kim Ho has been nominated for an AWGIE for their episode of The Newsreader.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Reviews

Expats, Prime video review: Kidman walks a knife edge in Hong Kong drama

Following a group of expats in Hong Kong, the series adaptation of Janice Y.K Lee's 2016 novel delves into the…

Anthony Morris
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login