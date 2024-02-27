News

Apple TV+: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream from 26 February to 3 March in Australia.
27 Feb 2024
Paul Dalgarno

The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin. Image: Apple TV+

New this week

1 March

Napoleon

Ridley Scott’s 2023 film about the rise and fall of the infamous French Emperor and his volatile relationship with Josephine, his wife. Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby and Tahar Rahim.

The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin

Series. Definitely not based on true facts – the unwitting leader of a motley crew of rogues finds himself in the midst of many wild adventures. Starring Noel Fielding, Robert Eames and Hugh Bonneville.

Recently added

14 Feb

The New Look

Ten-episode series. The story of how fashion icon Christian Dior and contemporaries such as Coco Chanel and Cristóbal Balenciaga navigated the tumult and trauma of World War II and launched a new era of fashion. Stars Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche.

Read: The New Look, Apple TV+ review: dressed to impress

21 Feb

Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend

This four-part docuseries follows Lionel Messi as he reflects on the challenges and triumphs he has faced over his 17-year career. Defined as a great player, even as a child, the series follows Messi’s ups and downs but mainly focuses on the struggle he endured to finally deliver ultimate glory on the world stage after five World Cup appearances for Argentina.

Constellation

Constellation. Image: Apple TV+.

This eight-part sci-fi series tells the story of an astronaut called Jo (Noomi Rapace), who returns to her home on Earth following a devastating space disaster. Upon her arrival, she realises pieces of her life appear to be missing. Determined to expose the truth behind the hidden secrets of space travel, Jo sets out on a quest to recover everything she’s lost.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

