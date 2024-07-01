Apple TV+: new shows and films streaming July 2024

Your guide to the best new shows and films streaming on Apple TV+ this month.

10 July

Sunny

An American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, Suzie’s life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As ‘consolation’, she’s given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company. Though at first, Suzie resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship. Starring Rashida Jones.

12 July

Me

Series. Follows a 12-year-old called Ben who is in the throes of middle school (complete with bullies, crushes and school dances) as he adjusts to a newly blended family and the realisation that he has superpowers. Throughout the ten-episode season, Ben goes on a journey of self-discovery and learns what having superpowers truly means.

19 July

Lady in the Lake

Lady in the Lake. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. The disappearance of a young girl grips the city of Baltimore on Thanksgiving 1966, and the lives of two women converge on a fatal collision course. Maddie Schwartz is a Jewish housewife seeking to shed a secret past and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, and Cleo Sherwood is a mother navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family. Starring Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram.

Omnivore

Documentary series. Narrated by renowned chef René Redzepi, this global series explores the ingredients that built societies, shaped our beliefs, and forever altered the human story. From salt flats in Peru to coffee forests in Rwanda to wild tuna off the coast of Spain, each episode celebrates the way we grow, transform, and consume the world’s best resources – the ones we eat.

24 July

Time Bandits

Series. The first-ever television adaptation of the beloved cult classic movie and is created for television by Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris and Taika Waititi. Guided by Lisa Kudrow, an eccentric crew of bandits embark on epic adventures while evil forces threaten their conquests and life as they know it. As the group transports through time and space, the gang stumbles upon fascinating worlds of the distant past while seeking out treasure, depending on Kevin to shed light on each situation.

31 July

Women in Blue (Las Azules)

Series. Follows the lives of four women in the 1970s who join Mexico’s first female police force, bucking the ultra-conservative norms of the time only to discover that their squad is a cynical publicity stunt. Starring Bárbara Mori and Costanza Andrade Clara.