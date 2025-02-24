Apple TV+: best new shows streaming this week

Apple TV+: new this week

Berlin ER

Series. An edgy German-language medical drama co-created by former emergency room physician-turned-screenwriter Samuel Jefferson together with Viktor Jakovleski, and starring Haley Louise Jones and Slavko Popadić, alongside an ensemble cast including Şafak Şengül, Aram Tafreshian and Samirah Breuer.

Managing a chaotic emergency room in the toughest and most overcrowded hospital in Berlin is no small task for the young Dr. Parker (Jones), who is seeking a fresh start in the big city after her private life implodes in Munich.

When she tries to implement necessary reforms, Parker is confronted with resistance from the underpaid, ill-equipped and chronically fatigued hospital staff who only survive with an indispensable dose of black humour. But in the face of an increasingly merciless health care system, the battered team must put aside their differences and pull together to save lives.

Watch the trailer.

Apple TV+: recently added

Surface – Season 2 (21 Feb)

Surface Season 2. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. This series follows Sophie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) to London to unravel the secrets of her past. Having suffered an injury that robbed her of her memories, Sophie follows the few clues she has, using her vast stolen resources to embed herself in elite British society, and discovering a possible connection to a beautiful heiress.

But everything changes when a journalist contacts her out of the blue, and Sophie realises they were working together to expose a shocking scandal about the dangerous people she’s now become close to.

Produced by Hello Sunshine and Executive Produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. Watch the trailer.

Onside: Major League Soccer (21 Feb)

Docuseries. This series goes beyond the pitch with the personalities that power MLS. With unprecedented access to players, coaches and clubs, it explores the electrifying moments and captivating stories that make the 2024 season unforgettable.

Love You to Death (A muerte) (5 Feb)

Love You to Death. Image: Apple TV+. Streaming February 2025.

Spanish-language series. This drama tells the story of the cautious Raúl (Joan Amargós), who reconnects with free-spirited and newly pregnant Marta (Verónica Echegui) following his heart cancer diagnosis.

They resume a friendship that began in childhood, and in a relationship brought together by fate, begin to test their beliefs about love. Can the commitment-phobic Marta fall in love? And can Raúl meet the love of his life?

The Gorge (14 Feb)

The Gorge. Image: Apple TV+. Streaming February 2025.

Film (2025). starring Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy and Sigourney Weaver, directed by Scott Derrickson and written by Zach Dean. Two highly-trained operatives appointed to post in guard towers on opposite sides of a vast and highly classified gorge, protecting the world from an undisclosed, mysterious evil that lurks within.

They bond from a distance while trying to stay vigilant in defending against an unseen enemy. When the cataclysmic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they must work together in a test of both their physical and mental strength to keep the secret in the gorge before it’s too late. Watch the trailer.

Goldie (14 Feb)

Kids and family series. Inspired by Emily Brundige’s award-winning 2019 animated short film of the same name, this series follows Goldie, a giant girl with a big heart, as she sets off on epic adventures with her best friends in their beloved town of Boysenberg.

Together they learn that being different is something to celebrate, and that there’s space for everyone in this world – even giants.

Mythic Quest – Season 4 (29 Jan)

Mythic Quest. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. Back under the same fluorescent office lights, the reunited team at Mythic Quest confronts new challenges amongst a changing video game landscape as stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom and everyone tries to have a little more ‘work work’ life balance.

Hailing from creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, the comedy ensemble stars alongside McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin.