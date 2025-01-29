Apple TV+: best new shows & films streaming February 2024

Apple TV+: streaming in February

5 Feb

Love You to Death (A muerte)

Spanish-language series. This drama tells the story of the cautious Raúl (Joan Amargós), who reconnects with free-spirited and newly pregnant Marta (Verónica Echegui) following his heart cancer diagnosis.

They resume a friendship that began in childhood, and in a relationship brought together by fate, begin to test their beliefs about love. Can the commitment-phobic Marta fall in love? And can Raúl meet the love of his life?

14 Feb

The Gorge

Film (2025). starring Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy and Sigourney Weaver, directed by Scott Derrickson and written by Zach Dean. Two highly-trained operatives appointed to post in guard towers on opposite sides of a vast and highly classified gorge, protecting the world from an undisclosed, mysterious evil that lurks within.

They bond from a distance while trying to stay vigilant in defending against an unseen enemy. When the cataclysmic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they must work together in a test of both their physical and mental strength to keep the secret in the gorge before it’s too late. Watch the trailer.

Goldie

Kids and family series. Inspired by Emily Brundige’s award-winning 2019 animated short film of the same name, this series follows Goldie, a giant girl with a big heart, as she sets off on epic adventures with her best friends in their beloved town of Boysenberg.

Together they learn that being different is something to celebrate, and that there’s space for everyone in this world – even giants.

21 Feb

Surface – Season 2

Series. This series follows Sophie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) to London to unravel the secrets of her past. Having suffered an injury that robbed her of her memories, Sophie follows the few clues she has, using her vast stolen resources to embed herself in elite British society, and discovering a possible connection to a beautiful heiress.

But everything changes when a journalist contacts her out of the blue, and Sophie realises they were working together to expose a shocking scandal about the dangerous people she’s now become close to.

Produced by Hello Sunshine and Executive Produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

Onside: Major League Soccer

Docuseries. This series goes beyond the pitch with the personalities that power MLS. With unprecedented access to players, coaches and clubs, it explores the electrifying moments and captivating stories that make the 2024 season unforgettable.

26 Feb

Berlin ER

German-language series. An edgy medical drama co-created by former emergency room physician turned screenwriter Samuel Jefferson together with Viktor Jakovleski. Managing a chaotic emergency room in the toughest and most overcrowded hospital in Berlin is no small task for the young Dr. Parker (Haley Louise Jones), who is seeking a fresh start in the big city after her private life implodes in Munich.

When she tries to implement necessary reforms, Parker is confronted with resistance from the underpaid, ill-equipped and chronically fatigued hospital staff who only survive with an indispensable dose of black humour. The series also stars Slavko Popadić.

Recent Apple TV+ highlights

17 Jan

Severance – Season 2

Series. Directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller and created, written and executive produced by Dan Erickson, returns for its second season.

Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives.

This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the centre of an unravelling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself. In Season 2, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.

22 Jan

Prime Target

Series. A brilliant young math postgraduate, Edward Brooks (Leo Woodall), is on the verge of a major breakthrough. If he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world.

Soon, he begins to realise an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it’s even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders, a female NSA agent (Quintessa Swindell) who’s been tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians’ behaviour.

Together, they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of.