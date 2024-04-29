AMC+ & Shudder: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week

Skeletons in the Closet, Shudder & AMC+ (3 May)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Film (2024). Haunted by a malevolent spirit since childhood, a desperate mother allows herself to become possessed in order to save the life of her terminally ill daughter. Starring Terrence Howard and Cuba Gooding Jr.

Recently added

The Tunnel: The Other Side of Darkness, Shudder & AMC+ (15 April)

The Tunnel: The Other Side of Darkness. Image: Shudder & AMC+.

Documentary. On the tenth anniversary of the Australian found-footage film The Tunnel, this documentary delves into the filmmakers attempts to challenge how films are financed and distributed, and the lasting impact The Tunnel has enjoyed internationally. The original film The Tunnel also available on 15 April.

True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here – S2, AMC+ (18 April)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Series. Hosted and executive produced by small town native, advocate and actress Hilarie Burton Morgan, this series shines a spotlight on murder cases from small towns across America where questions remain about whether justice has been fully served. Each episode sees Burton Morgan meet with family members and local insiders as she explores the twists and turns of the case and uncovers the unique challenges of small-town justice.

Infested, Shudder & AMC+ (26 April)

Film. Facing an invasion of venomous spiders, residents of a suburb building will have to find their way out to survive. Directed by Sébastien Vanicek. Starring Théo Christine, Sofia Lesaffre and Jérôme Niel.