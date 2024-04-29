News

AMC+ & Shudder: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on AMC+ and Shudder from 29 April to 5 May 2024.
29 Apr 2024
Paul Dalgarno
A woman stands in a bedroom with her arms crossed while a man in a business shirt and tie sits on the bed behind, in a publicity still for Skeletons in the Closet on AMC+ and Shudder.

Skeletons in the Closet. Image: AMC+/ Shudder.

New to streaming this week

Skeletons in the Closet, Shudder & AMC+ (3 May)

Film (2024). Haunted by a malevolent spirit since childhood, a desperate mother allows herself to become possessed in order to save the life of her terminally ill daughter. Starring Terrence Howard and Cuba Gooding Jr.

Recently added

The Tunnel: The Other Side of Darkness, Shudder & AMC+ (15 April)

The Tunnel: The Other Side of Darkness. Image: Shudder & AMC+.

Documentary. On the tenth anniversary of the Australian found-footage film The Tunnel, this documentary delves into the filmmakers attempts to challenge how films are financed and distributed, and the lasting impact The Tunnel has enjoyed internationally. The original film The Tunnel also available on 15 April.

True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here – S2, AMC+ (18 April)

Series. Hosted and executive produced by small town native, advocate and actress Hilarie Burton Morgan, this series shines a spotlight on murder cases from small towns across America where questions remain about whether justice has been fully served. Each episode sees Burton Morgan meet with family members and local insiders as she explores the twists and turns of the case and uncovers the unique challenges of small-town justice.

Infested, Shudder & AMC+ (26 April)

Film. Facing an invasion of venomous spiders, residents of a suburb building will have to find their way out to survive. Directed by Sébastien Vanicek. Starring Théo Christine, Sofia Lesaffre and Jérôme Niel.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

