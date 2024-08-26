AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new shows streaming this week

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new to streaming

Horror’s Greatest – Shudder & AMC+ (27 August)

Series. Celebrating the very best the genre has to offer, Horror’s Greatest is a deep dive into everything we love about horror. From fresh looks at classics to unearthing scores of hidden gems, this series has something for every fright film enthusiast. Watch the trailer.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: recently added

Under the Vines Season 3 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (19 August)

Series. Former Sydney socialite Daisy Monroe and ex-London lawyer Louis Oakley continue to run a small vineyard in New Zealand, while navigating their complicated love lives. Six months on from when we last saw them, Daisy and Louis are trying to oust William, the mysterious stranger who arrived at the end of season two claiming half of Oakley. Starring Rebecca Gibney and Charles Edwards.

Hell Hole – Shudder & AMC+ (23 August)

Film (2024). The newest feature from the Adams Family, the filmmaking team behind Hellbender, Hell Hole centres on an America-led fracking crew that uncovers a living French soldier frozen in time from a Napoleonic campaign, whose body hosts a parasitic monster. Starring Toby Poser, John Adams, Max Portman and Anders Hove.

Frankie Drake Mysteries – Season 3, AMC+ & Acorn TV (12 August)

Frankie Drake Mysteries – Season 3. Image: AMC+ & Acorn TV.

Series. Enjoy a slate of new adventures as the ladies of Drake Private Detectives take on more challenging cases and face off against some impressive foes. Starring Lauren Lee Smith, Chantel Riley, Rebecca Liddiard and Sharron Matthews.

Dancing Village: The Curse Begins, Shudder & AMC+ (16 August)

Film (2024). A shaman instructs Mila to return a mystical bracelet, the Kawaturih, to the Dancing Village, a remote site on the easternmost tip of Java Island. Joined by her cousin, Yuda, and his friends Jito and Arya, Mila arrives on the island only to discover that the village elder has passed away and that the new guardian, Mbah Buyut, isn’t present. Starring Aulia Sarah and Maudy Effrosina. Watch trailer.

Late Night with the Devil, Shudder & AMC+ (10 August)

Film (2023). October 31, 1977. Jack Delroy’s syndicated talk show Night Owls has long been a trusted companion to insomniacs around the country, but a year on from the tragic death of Jack’s wife, ratings have plummeted. Desperate to turn his fortunes around, Jack plans a Halloween special like no other, unaware he is about to unleash evil into the living rooms of America. Starring David Dastmalchian (Oppenheimer) and Laura Gordon (Reckoning).

From ScreenHub:

The ensemble is hella-good, with Dastmalchian on fire. Ferociously fun stuff, right down to a direct quote lifted from The Exorcist played for laughs when all bedlam breaks, this is sure to be a cult classic. It’s already set fire to the US box office, apparently accruing US $2.8 million on opening weekend, a fair haul for an owl-hooting treat, with its low-fi monster mash practical gore, video nasty special effects and out-of-control theremin solo for the win.

The Coffee Table, Shudder & AMC+ (5 August)

Film (2022). Jesus and Maria are a couple who have just become parents, and they decide to buy a new coffee table, a decision that will change their existence. Starring Estefanía de los Santos and David Pareja.