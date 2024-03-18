News

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream from 18 to 24 March in Australia.
18 Mar 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

Hinterland. Image: Warren Orchard/ Acorn TV.

New to streaming this week

Hinterland – Acorn TV & AMC+ (18 March)

Series. Detectives Tom Mathias and Mared Rhys work the beat, investigating the twisted murders that befall the Welsh seaside town of Aberystwyth, a fractured community steeped in folklore. Starring Richard Harrington and Mali Harries.

Malum – Shudder & AMC+ (18 March)

Film. A rookie police officer takes the last shift at a newly decommissioned police station in an attempt to uncover the mysterious connection between her father’s death and a vicious cult. Starring Jessica Sula, Monroe Cline and Natalie Victoria.

Added recently

True Crime Story: Smugshot – AMC+ (14 March)

The latest instalment in the True Crime Story franchise, this documentary series examines the criminals that are so full of themselves, they really don’t believe it is possible to be caught for their misdeeds.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries – Season 3 – Acorn TV & AMC+ (14 March)

The Madame Blanc Mysteries. Image: Acorn TV.

Sally Lindsay returns as renowned antiques dealer Jean White, with her expertise in the world of antiquities proving to be the key to solving a series of murders and mysteries against the backdrop of the beautiful French village of Sainte Victoire. Also starring Sue Vincent, Steve Edge, Robin Askwith, Sue Holderness, Alex Gaumond and Tony Robinson.

Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter – AMC+ (4 March)

Hosted by actress and comedian Yvonne Orji (Insecure), each episode of this series showcases an ensemble of actresses, actors, directors, songwriters and producers and delves deep into the workings of the entertainment industry. Filmed on location at The Georgian Hotel, the iconic Hollywood hangout in Santa Monica.

Mary Kills People – Acorn TV & AMC+ (4 March)

Series. ER doctor Mary Harris is used to saving lives. At night though, she turns her attention to a different practice. Working with her partner, a former plastic surgeon, she moonlights as an underground angel of death. Starring Caroline Dhavernas.

God is a Bullet – Shudder & AMC+ (4 March)

Film. Detective Bob Hightower tries to infiltrate an evil cult to save his kidnapped daughter and avenge the murder of his wife. Starring Maika Monroe, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Karl Glusman

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

