AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new shows streaming February 2024

2 Feb

Dario Argento: Panico (Shudder & AMC+)

Film premiere. In the secluded ambience of hotel rooms, Dario Argento crafted his greatest cinematic creations, seeking solace from the outside world to delve into his nightmares. Now, he finds himself in a hotel room finishing his latest script and participating in an intimate interview, while being followed by a film crew documenting his life for a movie about his illustrious career.

8 Feb

Anne Rice’s The Mayfair Witches: Cast Diaries (AMC+)

Dive deeper into the new hit series based on Anne Rice’s iconic novel with these special bonus episodes featuring exclusive interviews with the cast and creators.

19 Feb

The Madame Blanc Mysteries (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

Sally Lindsay (Cold Call, Mount Pleasant) returns as renowned antiques dealer Jean White with her expertise in the world of antiquities proving to be the key to solving a series of murders and mysteries against the backdrop of the beautiful French village of Sainte Victoire. Also starring Sue Vincent, Steve Edge, Robin Askwith, Sue Holderness, Alex Gaumond and Tony Robinson.

23 Feb

History of Evil (Shudder & AMC+)

Film premiere. In the near future, war and corruption have helped turn the US into a theocratic police state. Against the oppression, ordinary citizens have formed a group called The Resistance. One such member, Alegre Dyer, breaks out of political prison and reunites with her husband Ron and daughter Daria. On the run from the militia, the family takes shelter in a remote safe house. But their journey is far from over, as the house’s dark past begins to eat away at Ron, and his earnest desire to keep his family safe is overtaken by something much more sinister. Stars Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries) and Jackie Cruz (Orange is the New Black).

26 Feb

HIP: High Intellectual Potential (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

Starring Audrey Fleurot (Spiral, The Bonfire of Destiny) and Mehdi Nebbou (The Bureau, Homeland), the new season of this police procedural sees the mismatched duo set out to solve a new case and capture a different clever criminal in every episode. From a 1970s murder, where the only witness now has Alzheimer’s disease, and a farmyard theft that went wrong to a judge found dead in her chambers and the missing body of a cosmetics entrepreneur, Morgane and Karadec will each need to deploy their unique skills and work closely together to bring the murderers to justice.

Dublin Murders (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

Dublin Murders. Image: AMC+ & Acorn TV.

Detectives Rob Reilly and Cassie Maddox find themselves dispatched to investigate the murder of a young girl on the outskirts of Dublin, Ireland. Based on the books In the Woods and The Likeness by American-Irish writer Tana French, this psychological thriller stars Killian Scott (Damnation) and Sarah Greene (Bad Sisters). The two detectives put their friendship to the test as they are pulled deeper into the intrigue and darkness that surrounds the case.