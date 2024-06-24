News

AMC+, Shudder & Acorn TV: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to new shows and films to stream on AMC+, Shudder and Acorn TV from 24 to 30 June 2024.
24 Jun 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Interview with the Vampire Season 2. Image: AMC+

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 finale streams this week. Image: AMC+

Added this week

Frankie Drake Mysteries (Acorn TV, AMC+) (24 June)

Set in 1920s Toronto, the series follows the adventures of Frankie Drake (Lauren Lee Smith) and her partner Trudy Clarke (Chantel Riley) at Drake Private Detectives, the city’s only all-female detective agency, as they find themselves fighting crime in the age of flyboys, gangsters, rumrunners, and speakeasies.

The Devil’s Bath (Shudder, AMC+) (29 June)

Film. In 1750 Austria, a deeply religious woman named Agnes has just married her beloved, but her mind and heart soon grow heavy as her life becomes a long list of chores and expectations. She’s increasingly trapped in a murky and lonely path leading to evil thoughts, until the possibility of committing a shocking act of violence seems like the only way out of her inner prison.

Interview with the Vampire – Season 2 finale (AMC+) 30 June

In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Delainey Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris.

ReadInterview with the Vampire S2, AMC+ review: devil is in the details

Added recently

Off Script with The Hollywood Reporter (21 June)

Hosted by Emmy-nominated actress and comedian Yvonne Orji (Insecure), each episode showcases a dynamic ensemble of actresses, actors, directors, songwriters and producers and delves deep into the urgent issues, creative methodologies and behind-the-scenes narratives that define the industry.

Tin Star – Season 2 (Acorn TV, AMC+) (17 June)

Epic thriller returns for its second season as Anna (Abigail Lawrie) offers her father a chance at forgiveness when she tasks him with saving Pastor Johan Nickel, the head of a family who have taken her in. Meanwhile, the arrival of a new oil refinery led by Elizabeth Bradshaw (Christina Hendricks) in the Canadian town of Little Big Bear brings new crime for police chief Jim Worth (Tim Roth) to deal with and also causes his own secrets to be revealed.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

