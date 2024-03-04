AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new shows and films streaming this week

New this week

Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter (AMC+) – 4 March

Hosted by actress and comedian Yvonne Orji (Insecure), each episode of this series showcases an ensemble of actresses, actors, directors, songwriters and producers and delves deep into the workings of the entertainment industry. Filmed on location at The Georgian Hotel, the iconic Hollywood hangout in Santa Monica.

Mary Kills People (Acorn TV & AMC+) – 4 March

Series. ER doctor Mary Harris is used to saving lives. At night though, she turns her attention to a different practice. Working with her partner, a former plastic surgeon, she moonlights as an underground angel of death. Starring Caroline Dhavernas.

God is a Bullet (Shudder & AMC+) – 4 March

Film. Detective Bob Hightower tries to infiltrate an evil cult to save his kidnapped daughter and avenge the murder of his wife. Starring Maika Monroe, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Karl Glusman.

Recently added

Godless: The Eastfield Excorcism (Shudder & AMC+) – 1 March

Film. Lara is torn between science and faith. Her husband pushes her to seek treatment from a congregation of zealots, and a ruthless exorcist tries to save her soul by putting an innocent woman through hell. Starring Georgia Eyers, Dan Ewing and Tim Pocock.

HIP: High Intellectual Potential (AMC+ & Acorn TV) – 26 Feb

Starring Audrey Fleurot (Spiral, The Bonfire of Destiny) and Mehdi Nebbou (The Bureau, Homeland), the new season of this police procedural sees the mismatched duo set out to solve a new case and capture a different clever criminal in every episode. From a 1970s murder, where the only witness now has Alzheimer’s disease, and a farmyard theft that went wrong to a judge found dead in her chambers and the missing body of a cosmetics entrepreneur, Morgane and Karadec will each need to deploy their unique skills and work closely together to bring the murderers to justice.

Dublin Murders (AMC+ & Acorn TV) – 26 Feb

Dublin Murders. Image: AMC+ & Acorn TV.

Detectives Rob Reilly and Cassie Maddox find themselves dispatched to investigate the murder of a young girl on the outskirts of Dublin, Ireland. Based on the books In the Woods and The Likeness by American-Irish writer Tana French, this psychological thriller stars Killian Scott (Damnation) and Sarah Greene (Bad Sisters). The two detectives put their friendship to the test as they are pulled deeper into the intrigue and darkness that surrounds the case.