AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new shows and films streaming July 2024

From Granite Harbour S2 to The Walking Dead: Dead City – your guide to the best new shows and films streaming this month.
1 Jul 2024
Paul Dalgarno
Granite Harbour – Season 2. Image Acorn TV/ AMC+.

Your guide to the best new shows and films streaming on AMC+, Shudder and Acorn TV this month.

1 July

Granite Harbour – Season 2 (AMC+ and Acorn TV)

Series. The drama follows RMP Sergeant Davis Lindo and DS Lara ‘Bart’ Bartlett as the police team investigates two fatal cases with dark consequences at their heart, immersing the Major Investigations Team in the granite city’s criminal underworld. When drug kingpin Grace McFadden’s notorious fixer turns up dead, the MIT have their work cut out to find the source of a new cocaine and ketamine compound flooding the streets. Starring Romario Simpson and Hannah Donaldson.

7 July

The Walking Dead: Dead City (AMC+)

The Walking Dead: Dead City follows the popular Maggie and Negan characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. Starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Cast Diaries (AMC+ and Shudder)

Fans can dive deeper into The Walking Dead: Dead City with special bonus episodes featuring exclusive interviews with cast and creators.

The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs: The Walking Dead: Dead City Special (AMC+ and Shudder)

Joe Bob, Darcy the Mail Girl, and the rest of The Last Drive-In crew celebrate the series premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City.

8 July

Class of Nuke ‘Em High (AMC+ and Shudder)

Film. The pupils at a high school next to a nuclear power plant start acting and looking strange after buying contaminated drugs from a plant worker.

House on Haunted Hill (AMC+ and Shudder)

Film (1959). A millionaire offers $10,000 to five people who agree to be locked in a large, spooky rented house overnight with him and his wife.

22 July

Candice Renoir – Series 9 (AMC+ and Acorn TV)

After infringing the law by hiding Antoine’s amnesia, Candice is disciplined and not allowed to take part in any investigations.  She’s told to either end her relationship with her superior or be transferred to the other end of France. Reduced to performing administrative tasks and sidelined in a tiny ground floor office, her unit is now headed by a top-notch investigator named Penelope Vallier. Staring Cécile Bois.

Tromeo and Juliet (AMC+ and Shudder)

Film. Tromeo, a filmmaker, falls in love with Juliet, the daughter of a former partner who tried to steal his business from him. 

29 July

Signora Volpe – Season 2 (AMC+ and Acorn TV)

Signora Volpe – Season 2. Image: Amc+ And Acorn Tv.
Former British spy Sylvia Fox has settled in the Umbrian countryside for a quiet life, reconnecting with her sister and restoring a beautiful house. But old habits die hard, and she’s soon solving the murder of a pillar of the local community, and going undercover for MI6 at a perilous house party by the lake. Starring Emilia Fox.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

