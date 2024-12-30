AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: best new shows streaming this week

New to streaming

Darby & Joan, Season 2 – 30 Dec (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

Darby & Joan. Image: AMC+.

Series. Season 2 finds Jack and Joan on the hunt for the one person Jack believes can reveal the truth about his mysterious past. Jack and Joan soon realize they aren’t alone on this journey and their quest becomes a race against time. But can they really find the truth after all these years? Or will their search for answers only unearth more questions? Starring Bryan Brown and Greta Scacchi.

Horror’s Greatest – Shudder & AMC+ (31 Dec)

Horror’s Greatest. Image: Shudder & AMC+.

Series. A deep dive into everything we love about horror – from fresh looks at classics to unearthing scores of hidden gems, this series has something for every fright film enthusiast. A gallery of ghoulish pros, including actors, directors, writers, composers, and special effects artists, draw on their unique knowledge to answer the big questions:

What are the must-see films in horror’s many sub-genres? What’s the appeal of horror tropes, and how do today’s filmmakers subvert our expectations? What shape does horror take in countries outside of the United States? The answers encompass the breath of the nightmares we watch for our entertainment.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches – Season 2 (AMC+)

Series. Based on Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches, Season 2 of MayfairWitches continues the journey of Rowan Mayfair (Alexandra Daddario) after she has unwittingly given birth to the demon Lasher (Jack Huston).

She is determined to understand what he has become – human or monster? – and to use him to fulfil her purpose as a healer, but when tragedy strikes, she must put aside her own desires and fight to protect her family.

Watch the trailer.

Recently added

The Chelsea Detective – 16 Dec (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

The Chelsea Detective. Image: AMC+.

Christmas special. Chloe Carmichael, former pop star and one-time darling of the tabloids, is found dead in her Chelsea mansion flat in the days leading up to Christmas.

They first suspect a drug overdose, but forensics soon establishes that Chloe had been drowned in the bath.

Max and the team must contend with a string of potential suspects, including her hard-bitten manager, a conniving journalist and a Tory MP. Each of them has a secret connecting them to Chloe, but who was it that killed her?

Annika – Season 1, AMC+ & Acorn (9 Dec)

Annika – Season 1. Image: Acorn TV.

Series. Detective Chief Inspector Annika Strandhed has just become head of a new specialist Marine Homicide Unit, tasked with solving murders that take place in and around the waterways of Scotland.

In her team is the plucky and fearless DI Tyrone Clark, an emotional DS Michael Andrews and the brilliant and witty analyst Blair Ferguson. Starring Nicola Walker, Jamie Sives and Katie Leung. Watch the trailer.

Dalgliesh, Season 3 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (2 Dec)

Series. Based on three of the novels from PD James’ bestselling murder mystery series, Adam Dalgliesh Mystery. Season 3 is made up of three distinct mysteries, each two episodes long – set in 1979 on the cusp of Margaret Thatcher’s victory, from a remote seminary already mired in scandal, to a wealthy family under political attack, and to a spate of killings at a nuclear power station. Starring Bertie Carvel. Watch the trailer.