AMC+: best new shows streaming this week

New to streaming

Oddity – Shudder & AMC+ (27 September)

Film (2024). When Dani is brutally murdered at the remote country house that she and her husband Ted are renovating, everyone suspects a patient from the local mental health institution, where Ted is a doctor. But, soon after the tragic killing, the suspect is found dead. A year later, Dani’s blind twin sister Darcy, a self-proclaimed psychic and collector of cursed items, pays an unexpected visit to Ted and his new girlfriend, Yana. Convinced that there was more to her sister’s murder than people know, Darcy has brought with her the most dangerous items from her cursed collection to help her exact revenge. From writer/director Damian McCarthy. Starring Carolyn Bracken and Gwilym Lee. Watch the trailer.

AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder: recently added

Candice Renoir – Season 10: AMC+ & Acorn TV (16 September)

Candice Renoir – Season 10. Image: Fabien Malot/ Acorn TV.

After a 10-year hiatus, Candice Renoir returns to a French port city, turning her perceived weaknesses into strengths as she solves cases, all while embracing her femininity. In the first episode, while sedated after being shot, Candice is torn between life and death; unexpectedly, this ends up having repercussions on the resolution of a case. Starring Cécile Bois.

The Tailor of Sin City: AMC+ (19 September)

True-crime series. Set in the glitzy nightlife of Las Vegas in the 1970s, the limited series reveals the star-studded, sequin-filled, stranger-than-fiction story of how a gifted small-town tailor, AJ Pratt, built a drug and fashion empire in the heart of Sin City. With the secret backing of the mob, and the unexpected friendship with Pablo Escobar, Pratt catapulted himself into becoming the Cocaine King of Las Vegas, and eventually found himself in the centre of two conflicting criminal empires, before it all came crashing down.

Frankie Drake Mysteries – Season 4: AMC+ & Acorn TV (9 September)

Frankie Drake Mysteries – Season 4. Image: Acorn TV/ AMC+.

Season 4 opens with our intrepid detectives and their best gal pals traipsing through the woods on a scavenger hunt that quickly turns deadly. From the wilderness to the world of high society, from an underground cabaret to a candy factor, Frankie and Trudy investigate murders, kidnappings, heists and poisonings. Using her position as a morality officer, Mary is able to snoop through police files and be privy to non-civilian discussions, while lends a hand with autopsy reports, science experiments, and her newly acquired medical skills. Starring Lauren Lee Smith and Chantel Riley.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: AMC+ (12 September)

Series. Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. Starring Norman Reedus, Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis.

In A Violent Nature: Shudder & AMC+ (13 September)

Film (2024). When a locket is removed from a collapsed fire tower in the woods that entombs the rotting corpse of Johnny, a vengeful spirit spurred on by a horrific 60-year-old crime, his body is resurrected and becomes hellbent on retrieving it. The undead golem homes in on the group of vacationing teens responsible for the theft and proceeds to methodically slaughter them one by one in his mission to get it back – along with anyone in his way. Groundbreaking gruesome slasher from writer and director Chris Nash (ABCs of Death 2). Watch the trailer.