AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder: new shows streaming this week

New this week

The Night Caller – Acorn TV & AMC+ (7 October)

Series. A contemporary thriller based in Liverpool about a lonely taxi driver’s growing obsession with a late-night radio DJ. Tony Conroy (Robert Glenister), in his 50s, drives a black cab on the night shift in the city. He used to be a popular and respected teacher but after losing his job, his confidence plummeted and his marriage collapsed.

Now increasingly isolated, his only lifelines are cafe-worker Rosa, whom he forms a growing attachment to, and a radio DJ named Lawrence Brightway (Sean Pertwee), whom he spends his nights listening to. One day Tony plucks up the courage to call Lawrence and soon becomes a ‘friend of the show’. Watch the trailer.

The Tailor of Sin City – AMC+ (10 October)

Series. Set in the glitzy nightlife of Las Vegas in the 1970s, the limited series reveals the star-studded, sequin-filled, stranger-than-fiction story of how a gifted small-town tailor, AJ Pratt, built a drug and fashion empire in the heart of Sin City. With the secret backing of the mob, and the unexpected friendship with Pablo Escobar, Pratt catapulted himself into becoming the Cocaine King of Las Vegas, and eventually found himself in the centre of two conflicting criminal empires, before it all came crashing down.

Daddy’s Head – Shudder & AMC+ (11 October)

Film. In the wake of his father’s untimely death, a young boy is left in the eerie solitude of a sprawling country estate with his newly widowed stepmother. His stepmother, struggling to navigate the overwhelming task of parenthood, grows distant, leaving their fragile bond at risk of collapse.

Amid the growing tension, the boy begins to hear unsettling sounds echoing through the corridors. Soon, he is haunted by the presence of a grotesque creature bearing a disturbingly familiar resemblance to his late father.

Recently added

The Bench – S1 & 2 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (30 September)

Series. Set in a busy magistrate’s court in a small Welsh town, this award-winning drama follows the legal team as they face whatever challenges and dilemmas the justice system throws at them – from escaping prisoners and arsonists to accidental killers and jealous wives wreaking revenge. Not to mention the tensions, desires, frustrations, and outright resentment simmering under the surface of this high-pressured staff. Starring Mark Lewis-Jones and Eiry Thomas.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula – Shudder & AMC+ (1 October)

Dubbed Season 666, the next chapter of Emmy-nominated The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is the most ambitious and terrifying yet, with world-renowned actors and directors joining the judges’ panel, raising the stakes to hellish new heights.

Every episode promises spine-chilling, extreme physical feats that will push the cast of drag superstars to confront their darkest fears.

This ten-episode season is bigger, bloodier, and more brutal than anything that’s come before, featuring expanded ‘on location’ challenges, twisted new themes for the floorshows, cinematic sequences dripping with dread, and innovative drag that will leave viewers gasping.

V/H/S/Beyond – Shudder & AMC+ (4 October)

The popular film anthology features six new bloodcurdling tapes, placing horror at the forefront of a sci-fi-inspired hellscape. Segments include: Stork, directed by Jordan Downey, screenplay by Downey and Kevin Stewart; Fur Babies, written and directed by Christian Long and Justin Long; Live and Let Dive, Directed by Justin Martinez, story by Martinez and Ben Turner, screenplay by Turner; Dream Girl, directed by Virat Pal, written by Pal and Evan Dickson; Stowaway, directed by Kate Siegel, written by Mike Flanagan; and a special presentation by Jay Cheel.