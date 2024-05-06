AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week

Midsomer Murders – S23, Acorn TV & AMC+ (6 May)

DCI Barnaby and his trusty sidekick, DS Winter endeavor to solve perplexing crimes while also exploring the quirks of the delightful yet deadly villages of Midsomer County. The duo finds themselves thrust into new weird and wonderful worlds, from doomsday prepping and police retirement villages, to artisan bakeries and drag shows.

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire – S2, AMC+ (12 May)

Series. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy. Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. Starring Jacob Anderson, Eric Bogosian and Delainey Hayles.

Recently added

Skeletons in the Closet, Shudder & AMC+ (3 May)

Film (2024). Haunted by a malevolent spirit since childhood, a desperate mother allows herself to become possessed in order to save the life of her terminally ill daughter. Starring Terrence Howard and Cuba Gooding Jr.

The Tunnel: The Other Side of Darkness, Shudder & AMC+ (15 April)

The Tunnel: The Other Side of Darkness. Image: Shudder & AMC+.

Documentary. On the tenth anniversary of the Australian found-footage film The Tunnel, this documentary delves into the filmmakers attempts to challenge how films are financed and distributed, and the lasting impact The Tunnel has enjoyed internationally. The original film The Tunnel also available on 15 April.

True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here – S2, AMC+ (18 April)

Series. Hosted and executive produced by small town native, advocate and actress Hilarie Burton Morgan, this series shines a spotlight on murder cases from small towns across America where questions remain about whether justice has been fully served. Each episode sees Burton Morgan meet with family members and local insiders as she explores the twists and turns of the case and uncovers the unique challenges of small-town justice.