AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder: new shows & films streaming this week

New this week

The Eclipse – AMC+ & Acorn TV (24 March)

Series. In France’s high plateau of Aubrac, a harsh and windswept countryside, 17-year-old Luca accidentally shoots his girlfriend, Nour during an evening eclipse. When he goes for help, the young woman disappears. Manue and Johanna, both local cops and mothers of the children involved in the tragedy, lead the investigation within a changing farming community.

As they unearth conflicts of interest and family secrets, the investigation gradually impacts their own families. Starring Marion Genet and Claire Keim.

Love After Lockup Season 2B – AMC+ (27 March)

Love After Lockup. Image: AMC+.

Series. Season 2B of the groundbreaking docuseries that introduces couples as they prepare for the big release day – and an even bigger wedding day.

The Rule of Jenny Pen – AMC+ & Shudder (28 March)

Film (2024). Arrogant Judge Stefan Mortensen (Geoffrey Rush), who suffers a near-fatal stroke, leaving him partially paralysed and confined to a retirement home.

There, Mortensen clashes with a seemingly gentle resident named Dave Crealy (John Lithgow) who is actually secretly terrorising the home with a sadistic game called The Rule of Jenny Pen while wielding his dementia doll as an instrument of cruelty. When Mortensen’s pleas to the staff go unanswered, he takes it upon himself to put an end to Crealy’s reign of terror. Watch the trailer.

Recently added

Wicked City Seasons 1 & 2– AMC+ (18 March)

Series. Five urban witches push their supernatural powers to new heights after uncovering dark secrets and accidentally entering the world of the forbidden.

While living their best life in Atlanta, four young, chic, modern-day witches make the acquaintance of Camille, a naturally powerful witch who is oblivious to her gift. Reluctantly, Camille joins the women for a spell, but things take a menacing turn resulting in an accidental death.

The witches quickly perform a forbidden resurrection spell, however it is too late, as a dark sinister being is brought back from the other side.

Love After Lockup Season 2A – AMC+ (20 March)

Series. Return of the groundbreaking docuseries that introduces couples as they prepare for the big release day – and an even bigger wedding day.

Bloody Axe Wound – AMC+ & Shudder (21 March)

Film (2025). Abbie Bladecut is a teenager torn between the macabre traditions of her family’s bloody trade and the tender stirrings of her first crush. In the small town of Clover Falls, Abbie’s father, Roger Bladecut, has built an infamous legacy by capturing real-life killings on tape and selling them to eager customers.

But as Abbie delves deeper into the grisly family business, she begins to wonder if it’s time to take the family tradition in a new direction. Starring Molly Brown, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Sari Arambulo.

Watch the trailer.

The Gone Season 2 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (10 March)

The Gone. Image: RTÉ.

Series. Having solved the case of a missing Irish couple, Detective Theo Richter (Richard Flood) is about to leave Mt Affinity and board a plane back home to Ireland, when he discovers that Irish journalist Aileen Ryan (Carolyn Bracken) has gone missing. He pairs up once more with Kiwi Detective Diana Huia (Acushla-Tara Kupe), who leads a desperate search for Aileen.

When it appears that Aileen went missing while chasing a lead on the town’s historical Mountain Murders, the detectives enter a game of cat and mouse, with the ‘Goatman’ who is back and more dangerous than ever.

Watch the trailer.

Love After Lockup Season 1 – AMC+ (13 March)

Series. Groundbreaking docuseries introduces couples as they prepare for the big release day – and an even bigger wedding day. As most of these couples have never had unsupervised contact with one another, we will watch as they experience several ‘firsts’, including dates, meeting the family and other nerve-wracking, intimate moments.

The newly free ex-cons are lucky enough to walk into the open arms of their loved one but will also deal with the difficulties of reentry; including temptations in the outside world, rules and regulations due to parole, difficulties of job hunting with a rap sheet, and of course judgement from family and friends.

Recipes for Love and Murder Season 2 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (3 March)

Recipes for Love and Murder Season 2. Image: AMC+.

When a massive fire engulfs the small town of Eden, a fateful chain of events is triggered and Tannie Maria (Maria Doyle Kennedy), Jessie (Kylie Fisher) and Khaya (Tony Kgoroge) get dragged into a multiple murder investigation that unearths the town’s darkest secrets.

Arcadian – AMC+ & Shudder (7 March)

Film (2024). In a near future, normal life on Earth has been decimated. Paul and his two sons, Thomas and Joseph, have been living a half-life – tranquility by day and torment by night. Every night, after the sun sets, they face the unrelenting attacks of a mysterious and violent evil.

One day, when Thomas doesn’t return home before sundown, Paul must leave the safety of their fortified farm to find him. A nightmarish battle ensues that forces the family to execute a desperate plan to survive. Starring Nicolas Cage.