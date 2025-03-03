AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder: new shows & films streaming this week

New this week

Recipes for Love and Murder Season 2 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (3 March)

Recipes for Love and Murder Season 2. Image: AMC+.

When a massive fire engulfs the small town of Eden, a fateful chain of events is triggered and Tannie Maria (Maria Doyle Kennedy), Jessie (Kylie Fisher) and Khaya (Tony Kgoroge) get dragged into a multiple murder investigation that unearths the town’s darkest secrets.

Arcadian – AMC+ & Shudder (7 March)

Film (2024). In a near future, normal life on Earth has been decimated. Paul and his two sons, Thomas and Joseph, have been living a half-life – tranquility by day and torment by night. Every night, after the sun sets, they face the unrelenting attacks of a mysterious and violent evil.

One day, when Thomas doesn’t return home before sundown, Paul must leave the safety of their fortified farm to find him. A nightmarish battle ensues that forces the family to execute a desperate plan to survive. Starring Nicolas Cage.

Dark Winds Season 3 – AMC+ (9 March)

Series. The expanded third season of the critically acclaimed drama, featuring eight episodes, picks up six months after the events of Season 2 and follows Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) as they investigate the disappearance of two boys, with only an abandoned bicycle and blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake.

Meanwhile, Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol, but stumbles across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications. Watch the trailer.

Recently added

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – AMC+ (27 Feb)

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Image: AMC+.

Series. An epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead … And ultimately, a war against the living. Watch the trailer. Also on AMC+:

The Walking Dead: The Return (27 Feb)

In this one-hour special, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira return to Senoia, Georgia where The Walking Dead journey began. They reminisce about their time on the show, catch up on their character narratives and set the table for what’s next for Rick Grimes and Michonne.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Cast Diaries (27 Feb)

Special bonus episodes of TheWalking Dead: TheOnesWhoLive featuring exclusive interviews with cast and creators.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Show Me More (27 Feb)

Fans get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the latest hit series in The Walking Dead Universe, TheWalking Dead: The Ones Who Live starring Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs: The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (27 Feb)

Iconic horror host Joe Bob dives deep into the epic love story of two people changed by a changed world in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Midsomer Murders Season 24 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (17 Feb)

Series. Based on the crime novel series by author Caroline Graham, Midsomer Murders follows the efforts of Detective Chief Inspector John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) to solve crimes that occur in the wealthy, isolated English county of Midsomer, a picturesque and peaceful place on the outside but one filled with amoral and snobbish eccentrics with all kinds of vices.

This season, DCI Barnaby and DS Jamie Winter (Nick Hendrix) investigate a vicious inheritance dispute, the killing of a puzzle-book author, a pet detective’s death and a string of grisly murders. Watch the trailer.

Little Bites (Shudder & AMC+) (21 Feb)

Film (2025). Little Bites follows Mindy (Krsy Fox, Terrifier 3), a young widow and mother, who desperately tries to protect her daughter Alice (Elizabeth Caro) from the grips of a fiendish, flesh-eating monster named Agyar (Jon Sklaroff).

Also starring Barbara Crampton and Heather Langenkamp.

Inspector Ellis – AMC+ & Acorn TV (10 Feb)

Inspector Ellis. Image: Acorn TV.

Series. Three-time Olivier Award-winner and Tony Award-nominee Sharon D Clarke (Showtrial, Doctor Who) stars as Detective Chief Inspector Ellis, a tenacious cop who is parachuted into failing investigations.

As a Black female cop, Inspector Ellis is used to being dismissed and overlooked, but remains focused on her work as a first-class murder detective, fuelled by a determination for justice and a deep well of compassion for those who need it. Watch the trailer.