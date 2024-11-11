Amazon Prime Video: new shows streaming this week

Prime Video: new shows streaming

In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery (12 Nov)

Series. This three-part series recounts the case and investigation of the drowning of school teacher Laura Letts-Beckett in icy-cold water while on a fishing vacation in the Canadian Rocky Mountains. The only witness to the mysterious accident is her husband – a larger-than-life former New Zealand city councillor named Peter Beckett.

A year later, her husband is arrested and charged with murder. Amid conflicting opinions and swirling suspicions, more shocking allegations of murder are made against a paranoid Peter who is locked in the fight of his life.

What unfolds after his arrest is almost unbelievable. Was it a death shrouded in mystery, or was it something more sinister? This gripping true-crime story takes viewers on a journey around the world and back.

Cross (14 Nov)

Cross Series. This crime thriller series follows Alex Cross, a decorated D.C. homicide detective and forensic psychologist who faces a sadistic serial killer leaving a string of bodies strewn around the city. As Alex and his partner, John Sampson, track this killer, a mysterious threat from Cross’ past appears, aiming to destroy what he’s done to keep his grieving family, career, and life together.

Starring Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, Ryan Eggold, Alona Tal and Johnny Ray Gill. Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: recently added

Citadel: Honey Bunny (7 Nov)

Citadel: Honey Bunny. Image: Prime Video.

Series. This series fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s. Honey Bunny is the Indian series within the Citadel universe. Starring Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kay Kay Menon. Watch the trailer.

My Old Ass (7 Nov)

My Old Ass. Image: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film (2024). In this fresh coming-of-age story, an 18th-birthday mushroom trip brings free-spirited Elliott face-to-face with her wisecracking 39-year-old self. But when Elliott’s ‘old ass’ starts handing out warnings about what her younger self should and shouldn’t do, Elliott realises she has to rethink everything about family, love, and what’s becoming a transformative summer. Starring Maisy Stella, Aubrey Plaza, Percy Hynes White and Maddie Ziegler.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review of My Old Ass:

‘Although her screentime is scattered throughout the film, Plaza shines with her trademark deadpan delivery. Following the incident, the Elliots discover they can converse over text and phone call, and older Elliot continues to give advice and share titbits from the future (a retreat run by Penelope Disick, among other things). But it’s following a sudden plot reveal that Plaza carries heavier moments with gravitas and emotional weight.’ Read more …

Borderlands (1 Nov)

Borderlands. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2024). Lilith, an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas, the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits: Roland, a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound protector; Tannis (Curtis), the oddball scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap (Black), a wise-ass robot.

Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.

Starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon and Jamie Lee Curtis. Watch the trailer.