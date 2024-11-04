Amazon Prime Video: new shows streaming this week

Prime Video: new this week

Citadel: Honey Bunny (7 Nov)

Series. This series fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s. Honey Bunny is the Indian series within the Citadel universe. Starring Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kay Kay Menon. Watch the trailer.

My Old Ass (7 Nov)

Film (2024). In this fresh coming-of-age story, an 18th-birthday mushroom trip brings free-spirited Elliott face-to-face with her wisecracking 39-year-old self. But when Elliott’s ‘old ass’ starts handing out warnings about what her younger self should and shouldn’t do, Elliott realises she has to rethink everything about family, love, and what’s becoming a transformative summer. Starring Maisy Stella, Aubrey Plaza, Percy Hynes White and Maddie Ziegler.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review of My Old Ass:

‘Although her screentime is scattered throughout the film, Plaza shines with her trademark deadpan delivery. Following the incident, the Elliots discover they can converse over text and phone call, and older Elliot continues to give advice and share titbits from the future (a retreat run by Penelope Disick, among other things). But it’s following a sudden plot reveal that Plaza carries heavier moments with gravitas and emotional weight.’ Read more …

Prime Video: recently added

Borderlands (1 Nov)

Film (2024). Lilith, an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas, the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits: Roland, a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound protector; Tannis (Curtis), the oddball scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap (Black), a wise-ass robot.

Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.

Starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon and Jamie Lee Curtis. Watch the trailer.

Canary Black (24 Oct)

Film (2024). A top CIA operative, Avery Graves, is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country to save her kidnapped husband. Cut off from her team, she turns to her underworld contacts to survive and help locate the coveted intelligence that the kidnappers want.

Betrayed at every turn, she must rely on her cutting-edge training and primitive fighting skills in a deadly race to deliver a ransom that could trigger a global crisis. Starring Kate Beckinsale, Saffron Burrows and Rupert Friend. Watch the trailer.

The Office (18 Oct)

Series. Hannah Howard is the managing director of packaging company Flinley Craddick. When she gets news from Head Office that they will be shutting down her branch and making everyone work from home, she goes into survival mode, making promises she can’t keep in order to keep her ‘work family’ together.

The staff of Flinley Craddick indulge her and must endure Hannah’s outlandish plots as they work toward the impossible targets that have been set for them. Starring Felicity Ward, Edith Poor, Steen Raskopoulos and Josh Thomson. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s three-star review of The Office:

‘In the Australian edition, Hannah Howard (Felicity Ward) is the managing director of the Sydney branch of packaging company Finley Craddick. Her always entertaining performance here is closer to Steve Carell’s from the US version than Ricky Gervais’, but that’s no big surprise.

‘The Office may live forever but over the decades comedy has shifted away from the cringe-heavy approach that made Gervais a star. Remember how the first ever episode of The Office featured a scene where a deadly serious David Brent told Dawn she was being fired until she broke down crying and then haha only kidding? This version does not feature that scene.’ Read the full review.