Amazon Prime Video: best new shows streaming this week

Amazon Prime Video: new to streaming

Citadel: Diana

Series. Milan, 2030: Eight years ago, the independent global spy agency Citadel was destroyed by the powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. Since then, Diana Cavalieri, an undercover Citadel agent, is alone, trapped behind enemy lines as a mole in Manticore.

When she finally sees a way out and the chance to disappear forever, the only way to do so is trusting the most unexpected ally, Edo Zani, the heir of Manticore Italy and son of the head of the Italian organisation, Ettore Zani, who’s vying for leadership against the other European families. Starring Matilda De Angelis, Lorenzo Cervasio and Maurizio Lombardi. Watch the trailer.

Amazon Prime Video: recently added

Challengers (1 October)

Challengers. Image: Amazon MGM Studios/ Amazon Prime Video.

Film (2024). From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers follows Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak, Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win. Starring Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor. Watch the trailer.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power S2 finale (3 October)

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Season 2. Image: Ben Rothstein/ Amazon Prime Video.

Series. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S2 plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all … each other. Starring Charlie Vickers, Tyroe Muhafidin, Markella Kavenagh and Morfydd Clark. Read the ScreenHub review of S2.

House of Spoils (3 October)

Film (2024). House of Spoils follows an ambitious chef who opens her first restaurant—a farm-to-table affair on a remote estate—where she battles kitchen chaos, a dubious investor, crushing self doubts… and the powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner who threatens to sabotage her at every turn. House of Spoils is a tense, psychological and sensuous thriller that will leave hearts pounding and mouth watering. Starring Ariana DeBose, Barbie Ferreira and Arian Moayed. Watch the trailer.

The Legend of Vox Machina – Season 3 (3 October)

Series. Everything is at stake in the long-awaited Season 3 of The Legend of Vox Machina. The Chroma Conclave’s path of destruction spreads like wildfire while the Cinder King hunts down Vox Machina. Our lovable band of misfits must rise above inner (and outer) demons to try and save their loved ones, Tal’Dorei, and all of Exandria. Starring the voices of Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe and Ashley Johnson.

Killer Heat (26 September)

Killer Heat. Image: Patrick Redmond/ Amazon Prime Video.

Film (2024). A thrilling, contemporary mystery in classic noir style that follows private eye Nick Bali, an American expat in Greece, hired to investigate the accidental death of young shipping magnate Leo Vardakis on the island of Crete. The victim’s sister-in-law doesn’t believe the official police report. But what exactly happened to Leo, and why? Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley and Richard Madden. Watch the trailer.