Amazon Prime Video: best new shows streaming this week

Prime Video: new to streaming

Canary Black (24 Oct)

Film (2024). A top CIA operative, Avery Graves, is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country to save her kidnapped husband. Cut off from her team, she turns to her underworld contacts to survive and help locate the coveted intelligence that the kidnappers want. Betrayed at every turn, she must rely on her cutting-edge training and primitive fighting skills in a deadly race to deliver a ransom that could trigger a global crisis. Starring Kate Beckinsale, Saffron Burrows and Rupert Friend. Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: recently added

The Office (18 Oct)

The Office. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Hannah Howard is the managing director of packaging company Flinley Craddick. When she gets news from Head Office that they will be shutting down her branch and making everyone work from home, she goes into survival mode, making promises she can’t keep in order to keep her ‘work family’ together.

The staff of Flinley Craddick indulge her and must endure Hannah’s outlandish plots as they work toward the impossible targets that have been set for them. Starring Felicity Ward, Edith Poor, Steen Raskopoulos and Josh Thomson. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s three-star review of The Office:

‘In the Australian edition, Hannah Howard (Felicity Ward) is the managing director of the Sydney branch of packaging company Finley Craddick. Her always entertaining performance here is closer to Steve Carell’s from the US version than Ricky Gervais’, but that’s no big surprise.

‘The Office may live forever but over the decades comedy has shifted away from the cringe-heavy approach that made Gervais a star. Remember how the first ever episode of The Office featured a scene where a deadly serious David Brent told Dawn she was being fired until she broke down crying and then haha only kidding? This version does not feature that scene.’ Read the full review.

Citadel: Diana

Citadel: Diana. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Milan, 2030: Eight years ago, the independent global spy agency Citadel was destroyed by the powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. Since then, Diana Cavalieri, an undercover Citadel agent, is alone, trapped behind enemy lines as a mole in Manticore.

When she finally sees a way out and the chance to disappear forever, the only way to do so is trusting the most unexpected ally, Edo Zani, the heir of Manticore Italy and son of the head of the Italian organisation, Ettore Zani, who’s vying for leadership against the other European families. Starring Matilda De Angelis, Lorenzo Cervasio and Maurizio Lombardi. Watch the trailer.

Challengers (1 October)

Challengers. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film (2024). From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers follows Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak, Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend.

As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win. Starring Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor. Watch the trailer.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power – S2 finale (3 October)

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Season 2. Image: Ben Rothstein/ Prime Video.

Series. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S2 plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity.

Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all … each other. Starring Charlie Vickers, Tyroe Muhafidin, Markella Kavenagh and Morfydd Clark. Read the ScreenHub review of S2.