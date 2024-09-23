Amazon Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Amazon Prime Video: new to streaming

Killer Heat (26 September)

Film (2024). A thrilling, contemporary mystery in classic noir style that follows private eye Nick Bali, an American expat in Greece, hired to investigate the accidental death of young shipping magnate Leo Vardakis on the island of Crete. The victim’s sister-in-law doesn’t believe the official police report. But what exactly happened to Leo, and why? Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley and Richard Madden. Watch the trailer.

Amazon Prime Video: recently added

A Very Royal Scandal (19 September)

Series. One night. One hour. One interview that sent shockwaves around the globe. Based on the real-life 2019 interview between Emily Maitlis and Prince Andrew over the scandalous accusations he faced regarding his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre. Starring Michael Sheen, Ruth Wilson, Joanna Scanlan, Alex Jennings and Éanna Hardwicke.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (19 September)

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Image: Sony Pictures Releasing/ Amazon Prime Video.

Film (2024). The Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artefact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age. Starring Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd, Ernie Hudson, Carrie Coon, McKenna Grace and Kumail Nanjiani.

The Grand Tour: One for the Road (13 September)

The Grand Tour: One for the Road. Image: Amazon Prime Video.

Series. Three middle-aged men rampage around the world driving the best and most exciting cars in the most epic and most interesting landscapes and then having a petty argument until one of them falls over. Starring Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May. Watch the trailer.

Tulsa King – Season 1 (2 September)

After his release from prison, Mafia capo Dwight ‘ The General’ Manfredi is exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he builds a new criminal empire with a group of unlikely characters. Starring Sylvester Stallone, Andrea Savage, Chris Caldovino and Dana Delany.

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 (5 September)

Force of Nature: The Dry 2. Image: Narelle Portanier/ Roadshow Films/ Amazon Prime Video.

Film (2024). After receiving a distressing call from an informant, Federal Agents Aaron Falk and Carmen Cooper head deep into the Giralang Ranges to investigate the whereabouts of their corporate whistle-blower Alice after she mysteriously disappears on a company hiking retreat. The four women who were recovered from the bush each seem to be hiding something about their traumatic experience. Starring Eric Bana, Anna Torv, Deborah Lee-Furness and Robin McLeavey.

ScreenHub: Force of Nature: The Dry 2 review – no damp squib

Elisabeth Rioux: Unfiltered (6 September)

Series. This docuseries follows French-Canadian social media star and entrepreneur, Elisabeth Rioux as she jet-sets the globe building her Quebec based international swimwear company, while trying to balance romance, family, and motherhood. Giving an intimate, behind-the-scenes glimpse into Elisabeth’s fast-paced life – from steamy photoshoots to glamorous global adventures, the six-part series pulls back the curtain on the triumphs and struggles of maintaining a global personal and professional brand.

Call Me Bae (6 September)

Series. This eight-part series is a light-hearted, visually captivating comedy-drama that revolves around the life of Bella Chowdhary, aka Bae. Downsized from heiress to hustler, ‘Bae’ discovers her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street-smart style. Broke, but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai and her better self while breaking news. Starring Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada and Varun Sood. Watch the trailer.