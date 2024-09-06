News

ABC iview: newly added films to watch this weekend

Paddington 1 and 2 and Mulholland Drive have just been added to ABC iview. Weirdest triple bill ever?
6 Sep 2024 16:07
Silvi Vann-Wall
Paddington 2. Image: StudioCanal

Every month, like most streamers, ABC adds a roster of films to its free streaming platform that we don’t get to include in our weekly streaming guides because they’re not new productions.

Here are our top picks of the newly-added films to ABC iview.

Films new to ABC iview that you should watch this weekend:

Fantastic Mr. Fox

  • 2009
  • Comedy/Family
  • Directed by Wes Anderson
  • USA
  • Classification: PG
  • Runtime: 87m
  • Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

The Fantastic Mr. Fox, bored with his current life, plans a heist against the three local farmers. The farmers, tired of sharing their chickens with the sly fox, seek revenge against him and his family.

Paddington

  • 2014
  • Comedy/Family
  • Directed by Paul King
  • UK
  • Classification: G
  • Runtime: 95m
  • Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

A young Peruvian bear travels to London in search of a new home. Finding himself lost and alone at Paddington Station, he meets the kindly Brown family.

Paddington 2

  • 2017
  • Comedy/Family
  • Directed by Paul King
  • UK
  • Classification: G
  • Runtime: 104m
  • Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Paddington, now happily settled with the Browns, picks up a series of odd jobs to buy the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy, but it is stolen.

Mulholland Drive

  • 2001
  • Drama
  • Directed by David Lynch
  • USA
  • Classification: MA
  • Runtime: 147m
  • Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

Blonde Betty Elms has only just arrived in Hollywood to become a movie star when she meets an enigmatic brunette with amnesia. Meanwhile, as the two set off to solve the second woman’s identity, filmmaker Adam Kesher runs into ominous trouble while casting his latest project.

The Lost City of Z

  • 2017
  • Drama/Adventure
  • Directed by James Gray
  • Colombia, UK
  • Classification: M
  • Runtime: 160m
  • Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

A true-life drama in the 1920s, centering on British explorer Col. Percy Fawcett, who discovered evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization in the Amazon and disappeared whilst searching for it.

You can only pick one!

Paddington 2 is the obvious choice. ‘Paddington 2,’ says Pedro Pascal in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, ‘I cried through the entire thing. It made me want to be a better man.’ Nicholas Cage later agrees: ‘Paddington 2 is incredible’. 99% on Rotten Tomatoes! I mean, come on, man. Let some joy into your cold, dead hearts!

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

