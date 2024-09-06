ABC iview: newly added films to watch this weekend

Every month, like most streamers, ABC adds a roster of films to its free streaming platform that we don’t get to include in our weekly streaming guides because they’re not new productions.

Here are our top picks of the newly-added films to ABC iview.

Fantastic Mr. Fox

2009

Comedy/Family

Directed by Wes Anderson

USA

Classification: PG

Runtime: 87m

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

The Fantastic Mr. Fox, bored with his current life, plans a heist against the three local farmers. The farmers, tired of sharing their chickens with the sly fox, seek revenge against him and his family.

Paddington

2014

Comedy/Family

Directed by Paul King

UK

Classification: G

Runtime: 95m

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

A young Peruvian bear travels to London in search of a new home. Finding himself lost and alone at Paddington Station, he meets the kindly Brown family.

Paddington 2

2017

Comedy/Family

Directed by Paul King

UK

Classification: G

Runtime: 104m

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Paddington, now happily settled with the Browns, picks up a series of odd jobs to buy the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy, but it is stolen.

Mulholland Drive

2001

Drama

Directed by David Lynch

USA

Classification: MA

Runtime: 147m

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

Blonde Betty Elms has only just arrived in Hollywood to become a movie star when she meets an enigmatic brunette with amnesia. Meanwhile, as the two set off to solve the second woman’s identity, filmmaker Adam Kesher runs into ominous trouble while casting his latest project.

The Lost City of Z

2017

Drama/Adventure

Directed by James Gray

Colombia, UK

Classification: M

Runtime: 160m

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

A true-life drama in the 1920s, centering on British explorer Col. Percy Fawcett, who discovered evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization in the Amazon and disappeared whilst searching for it.

You can only pick one!

Paddington 2 is the obvious choice. ‘Paddington 2,’ says Pedro Pascal in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, ‘I cried through the entire thing. It made me want to be a better man.’ Nicholas Cage later agrees: ‘Paddington 2 is incredible’. 99% on Rotten Tomatoes! I mean, come on, man. Let some joy into your cold, dead hearts!