News

 > Features

ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream from 18 to 24 March in Australia.
18 Mar 2024
Rochelle Siemienowicz

Streaming

House of Gods. Image: ABC.

Share Icon

New to streaming this week

House Of Gods (episode 4 on ABC TV, Sunday 8:30pm. All episodes on iview)

Dubbed as ‘Succession set in a mosque’ this new six-part ABC series is set in the Iraqi diaspora in Fairfield, western Sydney. In this week’s episode, Batul’s politicking is interrupted by the possibility of motherhood, while Isa uncovers a valuable asset to offer Seyyed Modhaffer as collateral. Directed by Fadia Abboud (Here Out West) and produced by Matchbox Pictures. Read ScreenHub’s review here.

Added recently

Cool Stuff with Fizzy and Suds (11 March)

New Australian kids’ factual series, Fizzy and Suds revolves around two animated bubbles who love to explore the real world from a pre-schooler’s perspective. Whether it’s trucks, planes, alpacas or even sushi, Fizzy and younger sibling Suds become obsessed with what they’ve just discovered and want to know all sorts of things about it.

Happy Valley – Season 3 (FTA Premiere + Binge – 15 March)

Sally Wainwright’s multi-award winning British police drama returns for its final series with six new episodes, starring Sarah Lancashire and James Norton. When Sergeant Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to murderer and rapist Tommy Lee Royce.

Life After Life – Season 1 (FTA premiere & Binge – 9 March)

The story of Ursula Todd, a woman in the first half of the 20th century, who experiences an endless cycle of birth, death and rebirth.

Rochelle Siemienowicz

Rochelle Siemienowicz is the ArtsHub Group's Education and Career Editor. She was previously a journalist for Screenhub and is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema. She was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates' and has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, will be published by Midnight Sun in 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
Features

Stan: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on Stan from 18 to 24 March in Australia.

Paul Dalgarno
Reviews

High Country, Binge review: dark and potent crime drama

The Victorian-shot series starring Leah Purcell stands out from the pack with its authentically shady sense of place.

Anthony Morris
Features

What's new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, SBS, BritBox, Binge, AMC+ and more

Your guide to new shows and films to stream from 18 to 24 March in Australia

Paul Dalgarno
Features

SBS On Demand: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream from 18 to 24 March in Australia.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Features

BritBox: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on BritBox from 18 to 24 March in Australia.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login