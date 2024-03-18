ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week

House Of Gods (episode 4 on ABC TV, Sunday 8:30pm. All episodes on iview)

Dubbed as ‘Succession set in a mosque’ this new six-part ABC series is set in the Iraqi diaspora in Fairfield, western Sydney. In this week’s episode, Batul’s politicking is interrupted by the possibility of motherhood, while Isa uncovers a valuable asset to offer Seyyed Modhaffer as collateral. Directed by Fadia Abboud (Here Out West) and produced by Matchbox Pictures. Read ScreenHub’s review here.

Added recently

Cool Stuff with Fizzy and Suds (11 March)

New Australian kids’ factual series, Fizzy and Suds revolves around two animated bubbles who love to explore the real world from a pre-schooler’s perspective. Whether it’s trucks, planes, alpacas or even sushi, Fizzy and younger sibling Suds become obsessed with what they’ve just discovered and want to know all sorts of things about it.

Happy Valley – Season 3 (FTA Premiere + Binge – 15 March)

Sally Wainwright’s multi-award winning British police drama returns for its final series with six new episodes, starring Sarah Lancashire and James Norton. When Sergeant Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to murderer and rapist Tommy Lee Royce.

Life After Life – Season 1 (FTA premiere & Binge – 9 March)

The story of Ursula Todd, a woman in the first half of the 20th century, who experiences an endless cycle of birth, death and rebirth.