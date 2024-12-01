ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: streaming this week

Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now (1 Dec)

Special. Following the runaway success of Muster Dogs, we check in on our human and canine stars to delve a little deeper into their lives and see what they’ve been up to since they competed to be crowned Champion Muster Dog.

Douglas is Cancelled (1 Dec)

Douglas is Cancelled. Image: ABC iview.

Miniseries. TV presenter Douglas faces the backlash of a sexist joke made at a wedding, as his co-host Madeline accidentally amplifies the situation. But was it an accident? Starring Hugh Bonneville and Karen Gillan. Watch the trailer.

Love Me – Season 1 (1 Dec)

Love Me. Image: Binge. Streaming on ABC iview.

Series. Three members of the one family have confronting, real and hilarious experiences of love as they deal with the complexity of grief and their personal relationships. Starring Hugo Weaving and Bojana Novakovic.

The World’s Most Powerful Prince (2 Dec)

Two-part documentary. The story of the extraordinary rise to power of the man who runs Saudi Arabia and whose control of oil affects us all. And how he outwitted hundreds of rivals to become Crown Prince.

Blue Minisodes (8 Dec)

A collection of funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and her family and friends, are back with the world premiere of six new minisodes on Sunday 8 December from 8am.

ABC iview: recently added

Play School: Interesting Insects (25 Nov)

Things that buzz, creep, crawl and fly are joining Play School…get ready for Play School: Interesting Insects! Discover all kinds of insects: colourful and camouflaging; fast and slow; wet and dry; noisy and quiet; and daytime and nighttime insects.

Vera – Season 5 (30 Nov)

Vera Season 5. Image: ABC iview.

Series. DCI Vera Stanhope returns to face a number of daunting cases aided by troubled new recruit DS Aiden Healy. Starring Brenda Blethyn, Jon Morrison and Riley Jones. Watch the trailer.

The Tracker

Film (2002). In rough bush country in 1922, an Aboriginal tracker leads three white men in the hunt for a black fugitive. Directed by Rolf de Heer. Starring David Gulpilil, Gary Sweet and Damon Gameau. Watch the trailer.

Vida the Vet – Season 1 (18 Nov)

Series. Ten-year-old Vida cares for woodland creatures that live just outside her home, from a fox with an itchy paw to a turtle with a tummy ache to a tiger with a sore tooth, she’ll have you feeling better, in one, two, three!

Headliners (19 Nov)

Series. Celebrating music and inclusion, this documentary series sees Australian rock royalty mentor musicians with disability to become must-see performers at an iconic sold-out music festival.

Solar System with Brian Cox (19 Nov)

Solar System with Brian Cox. Image: Nick Gaven/BBC Studios. Streaming on ABC iview.

Series. In this BBC Studios show, Professor Brian Cox takes us on a voyage across the Solar System revealing new discoveries, spectacular wonders and mysterious phenomena on the worlds that orbit the sun. Watch the trailer.

Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line (12 Nov)

Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line chronicles the extraordinary journey of the iconic Australian rock band from their humble beginnings on the northern beaches of Sydney to becoming global advocates for social and environmental change. Watch the trailer.

Countdown – 50 Years On (16 Nov)

At 6:30pm Friday 8 November 1974, Countdown burst into loungerooms all over the nation and set the music scene on fire. 50 years on, the ABC is inviting you back to the party to celebrate show that became a global phenomenon.