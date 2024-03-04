ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

New this week

Life After Life – Season 1 (free-to-air premiere & Binge – 9 March)

The story of Ursula Todd, a woman in the first half of the 20th century, who experiences an endless cycle of birth, death and rebirth.

Added last week

Whale With Steve Backshall (27 Feb)

Backshall dives with whales and dolphins, taking us closer than ever before to the most mysterious and awe-inspiring animals in the natural world.

Grand Designs New Zealand – Season 8 (29 Feb)

Tom Webster returns to present the New Zealand version of the architecture programme that features fascinating stories of ambitious and innovative homeowners who are trying to create the house of their dreams.

Pride (1 March)

This 2014 British film tells the incredible true story of the unlikely alliance between a striking Welsh mining community and a group of gay and lesbian activists in Eighties Britain. Starring Bill Nighy, Imelda Staunton and Dominic West.

Compass (3 March)

The return of the news and current affairs program that ‘explores the Australian soul – our beliefs, our ethical dilemmas and the changing face of our spirituality’, with new host Indira Naidoo.