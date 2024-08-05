ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new to streaming

Vera – Season 12 (5 August)

The return of DCI Vera Stanhope, who – with the help of her wit and charm – leads a team of detectives in the pursuit of answers to murder mysteries in Northumberland, UK. Starring Brenda Blethyn, Jon Morrison and Riley Jones.

Tom Gleeson: Joy (7 August)

Australia’s 2019 Gold Logie winner. Chief celebrity interrogator. Host of the highest-rating quiz show on TV. There’s not much Tom Gleeson hasn’t been up to. Now we can watch the great man live on stage. Experience the Joy.

Foreign Correspondent: Bad Monks (8 August)

In Thailand, Buddhism and the monks that lead the religion are deeply revered and hold a special place in Thai society. But a series of scandals involving corruption, adultery, drug use and even murder have undermined the religion’s moral authority. The ABC’s South-East Asia Correspondent Lauren Day reports on the ever-growing number of scandals engulfing the religion. She talks to the Thai police who are going undercover to hunt down badly behaving monks and she heads out on patrol with the Monk Police whose aim is to catch wayward monks and drag them into line.

ABC iview: recently added

Four Corners: Canada’s Climate War (29 July)

Mega-fires destroying forests, hungry polar bears invading towns, and fishing villages at risk of disappearing beneath the waves – Canada is facing climate catastrophes. This NOVA documentary takes you to the front line of this climate crisis and follows those trying to save vital ecosystems before it’s too late. It raises tough questions about the green credentials of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has built his career posing as a fighter for the planet. Can a country combat global warming when it’s one of the world’s largest producers of fossil fuels?

Interview With The Vampire – Season 2 (24 July)

Interview With The Vampire – Season 2. Image: ABC.

Series. Based on Anne Rice’s iconic novel, this series follows Louis de Pointe’s epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to the journalist Daniel Molloy.

Would I Lie to You? – Season 17 (25 July)

Series. Rob Brydon hosts the seventeenth series of the award-winning comedy panel show, with Lee Mack and David Mitchell returning as the lightning-quick team captains.

Fifteen Love – Season 1 (28 July)

Series. Former tennis prodigy Justine Pearce makes a shocking allegation against her coach five years after an injury puts a stop to her career. The revelation forces everyone to reconsider what they thought they knew about their past success.

Breeders – Season 1 (16 July)

Breeders. Image: FX/Sky.

Series (2020-23). In this honest and uncompromising comedy, Paul and Ally are juggling full-time careers, ageing parents, a mortgage, upheavals in their relationship and the unenviable curveballs of parenting their young children, Luke and Ava. Starring Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard and Alun Armstrong.

Little J and Big Cuz – Season 4 (8 July)

Little J and Big Cuz are a couple of First Nations Australian kids living with their Nanna and Old Dog. There’s always something surprising going on whether it’s at school, in the backyard or beyond.

Four Corners: Sex Tourism – My Father’s Secret (8 July)

Sex work is big business in the Philippines, but with contraception often not used in the country and abortion illegal, there can be long term consequences. Men from overseas – including Australia and New Zealand – are estimated to have fathered tens of thousands of children to sex workers. Most of the children have never been acknowledged and have been raised in poverty. Now, thanks to a trailblazing Australian-led project, the children’s DNA is being used to identify their sex-tourist fathers, track them down, and demand child support.

I Was Actually There (9 July)

Series. This six-part ABC documentary series, from the team behind You Can’t Ask That, explores defining moments of our recent history through the eyes, ears and voices of those who witnessed them firsthand.