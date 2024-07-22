ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new to streaming

Interview With The Vampire – Season 2 (24 July)

Series. Based on Anne Rice’s iconic novel, this series follows Louis de Pointe’s epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to the journalist Daniel Molloy.

Would I Lie to You? – Season 17 (25 July)

Series. Rob Brydon hosts the seventeenth series of the award-winning comedy panel show, with Lee Mack and David Mitchell returning as the lightning-quick team captains.

Fifteen Love – Season 1 (28 July)

Series. Former tennis prodigy Justine Pearce makes a shocking allegation against her coach five years after an injury puts a stop to her career. The revelation forces everyone to reconsider what they thought they knew about their past success.

ABC iview: recently added

Breeders – Season 1

Series (2020-23). In this honest and uncompromising comedy, Paul and Ally are juggling full-time careers, ageing parents, a mortgage, upheavals in their relationship and the unenviable curveballs of parenting their young children, Luke and Ava. Starring Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard and Alun Armstrong.

Little J and Big Cuz – Season 4 (8 July)

Little J and Big Cuz are a couple of First Nations Australian kids living with their Nanna and Old Dog. There’s always something surprising going on whether it’s at school, in the backyard or beyond.

Four Corners: Sex Tourism – My Father’s Secret (8 July)

Sex work is big business in the Philippines, but with contraception often not used in the country and abortion illegal, there can be long term consequences. Men from overseas – including Australia and New Zealand – are estimated to have fathered tens of thousands of children to sex workers. Most of the children have never been acknowledged and have been raised in poverty. Now, thanks to a trailblazing Australian-led project, the children’s DNA is being used to identify their sex-tourist fathers, track them down, and demand child support.

I Was Actually There (9 July)

Series. This six-part ABC documentary series, from the team behind You Can’t Ask That, explores defining moments of our recent history through the eyes, ears and voices of those who witnessed them firsthand.

Maggie Beer’s Big Mission (9 July)

Australia’s food icon, Maggie Beer, leads an ambitious world first social experiment to transform the meals and dining experience at an aged care home.

Sister Boniface Mysteries – Season 2 (13 July)

Sister Boniface – nun, moped rider, wine maker and part-time forensic scientist. If there’s evidence to be found, Boniface will find it, with a little help from dashing DI Sam Gillespie.