ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

New this week

Blak Ball (29 May)

A chorus of First Nations comedians regale us with this country’s greatest and most memorable

Indigenous sporting moments, and placed directly in the middle of this twisted adulation are the

sporting stars themselves. A young Tony Armstrong infiltrates his way onto Adam Gilchrist’s bar tab, Donnell Wallam stuns the netball world with a game winning layup and Shane Phillips leads the first all Indigenous crew to finish the Sydney to Hobart.

Recently added to ABC iview

Restoration Australia – Series 6 (23 May)

> Host and Professor of Architecture, Anthony Burke in Restoration Australia, Series 6. Image: ABC.

Six episodes. Host and Professor of Architecture Anthony Burke adventures far and wide to capture all the trials and tribulations of dedicated home restorers from a whirlwind restoration of a family farmhouse in remote King Island, an important settler’s mud hut in the Adelaide Hills, a crumbling police barracks in remote NSW, a tumble-down terrace in inner Melbourne, a decrepit beach house in Sydney and on to Brisbane and one of the grandest and most important restorations in the country.

Read: ABC iview: what’s new to stream in May?

Grand Designs UK – Series 21 (23 May)

In Wye Valley Rosa and Craig convert an inherited, decommissioned steam railway reservoir into a home. Faced with a pandemic, numerous money crises, pregnancy and a schedule that balloons from 12 months to over three years – will it all be worth it? All five episodes available.

Tony Armstrong’s Extra-Ordinary Things (21 May)

> frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Five-part factual series. Presenter and host Tony Armstrong hits the road on his bike to learn about the untold history of Australia. He travels the length and breadth of the country to meet everyday Aussies with ordinary things that hold extra-ordinary stories.

Secret Science (21 May)

> Secret Science host Myf Warhurst. Image: ABC.

A new smart and entertaining series exploring a range of topics. Learn how men can improve their sperm count, how we can all improve our capacity to learn – as well as ways we can exploit our emotions. Hosts for the series include Myf Warhust, Matt Okine and Sammy J.

Gruen – Series 16 (15 May)

The world’s gone ad, but the algorithm has delivered a brand new season of Gruen. Returning for an unprecedented and ill-advised 16th season (10 episodes) Wil Anderson and a panel of know-it-alls will pull you out from under the influence.

Britain By The Book (16 May)

Explore the spectacular scenery and iconic locations made famous by some of Britain’s favourite books and films. Inspired by her passion for books, Mel Giedroyc teams up with her friend and Dorset local, Martin Clunes.