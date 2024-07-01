ABC iview: new shows streaming July 2024

New shows streaming on ABC iview.

1 July

Speechless – Season 3

Series. Maya DiMeo is a mum who will do anything for her family and her son JJ, who has cerebral palsy. Grappling with her children growing up and JJ soon going to college, Maya finds herself with a lot more time on her hands.

4 July

Grand Designs: The Streets – Season 3

Series. Returning to the innovative new communities in Graven Hill and Glasgow as well as a brand-new site in York, Kevin McCloud and Natasha Huq follow new residents adding their self-built dream homes into the mix.

5 July

Troppo – Season 2

Series. Six months on, Ted and Amanda investigate a bizarre local murder and an exotic drug ring. Amanda tangles with an old enemy and a new love, and Ted’s past stalks him and his family. Starring Thomas Jane and Nicole Chamoun.

Love Your Garden – Season 10

Alan Titchmarsh and his team of horticulture experts transform the outdoor spaces of some very special people who are struggling to build their dream garden.

6 July

NAIDOC Awards 2024

Hosted by Narelda Jacobs, Rob Collins and Steph Tisdell, the National NAIDOC Awards Ceremony will be telecast live from Kaurna Adelaide.

The Last Daughter

After being raised by a white family, a young girl is taken away and returned to the Aboriginal family she didn’t know. Decades later, she’s on a journey to discover where she truly belongs.

8 July

Little J and Big Cuz – Season 4

Little J and Big Cuz are a couple of First Nations Australian kids living with their Nanna and Old Dog. There’s always something surprising going on whether it’s at school, in the backyard or beyond.

9 July

I Was Actually There

I Was Actually There. Image: ABC.

Series. This six-part ABC documentary series, from the team behind You Can’t Ask That, explores defining moments of our recent history through the eyes, ears and voices of those who witnessed them firsthand.

Maggie Beer’s Big Mission

Maggie Beer’s Big Mission. Image: ABC.

Australia’s food icon, Maggie Beer, leads an ambitious world first social experiment to transform the meals and dining experience at an aged care home.

13 July

Sister Boniface Mysteries – Season 2

Sister Boniface – nun, moped rider, wine maker and part-time forensic scientist. If there’s evidence to be found, Boniface will find it, with a little help from dashing DI Sam Gillespie.

16 July

Breeders – Season 1

In this honest and uncompromising comedy, Paul and Ally are juggling full-time careers, aging parents, a mortgage, upheavals in their relationship and the unenviable curveballs of parenting their young children, Luke and Ava.

24 July

Interview With The Vampire – Season 2

Series. Based on Anne Rice’s iconic novel, this series follows Louis de Pointe’s epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to the journalist Daniel Molloy.

25 July

Would I Lie to You? – Season 17

Series. Rob Brydon hosts the seventeenth series of the award-winning comedy panel show, with Lee Mack and David Mitchell returning as the lightning-quick team captains.

28 July

Fifteen Love – Season 1

Series. Former tennis prodigy Justine Pearce makes a shocking allegation against her coach five years after an injury puts a stop to her career. The revelation forces everyone to reconsider what they thought they knew about their past success.