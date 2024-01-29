ABC iview: new shows streaming February 2024

Your guide to the best new shows streamign on ABC iview for free this month.

1 Feb

Martin Clunes Islands: of America

Martin Clunes embarks on an epic 10,000 mile journey around the coast of America, from Hawaii, Alaska and New England to Puerto Rico and San Juan.

2 Feb

Gardening Australia

The show returns for its 35th year to share some amazing gardens, fantastic tips, and great gardening stories.

5 Feb

Reef School – Season 2

Animated series. The Reefies and their teacher Mr. Flip discover the extraordinary wonders of an imaginary Australian coral reef.

7 Feb

Hard Quiz – Season 9

Four ordinary Australians compete based on their expertise in a single topic – but at the end of each episode only one of them will be crowned Hard Quiz Champion.

The Weekly with Charlie Pickering – Season 10

The return of the popular TV show that knows the world is far too serious to be taken too seriously.

This is Going to Hurt

Junior doctor Adam (Ben Whishaw) is making his way through the ranks of hospital hierarchy – junior enough to suffer the crippling hours, but senior enough to face a constant barrage of terrifying responsibilities.

16 Feb

Midsomer Murders – Season 24

DCI Barnaby and his trusty sidekick, DS Winter, endeavour to solve perplexing crimes while also exploring the quirks of this delightful yet deadly county of Midsomer.

18 Feb

Death in Paradise – Season 12

Death in Paradise. Image: ABC.

The sun-soaked whodunnit returns for more murder mysteries with a light touch and a warm heart.

20 Feb

Better Date Than Never

We’re back with a group of diverse singles as they take their first step into the dating world. As their stories develop connections will be made, hearts will break, love will blossom.

27 Feb

Whale With Steve Backshall

Backshall dives with whales and dolphins, taking us closer than ever before to the most mysterious and awe-inspiring animals in the natural world.

29 Feb

Grand Designs New Zealand – Season 8

Tom Webster returns to present the New Zealand version of the architecture programme that features fascinating stories of ambitious and innovative homeowners who are trying to create the house of their dreams.