ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new this week

Four Corners: Can Climate Scientists Save the World? (14 April)

BBC Journalist Richard Bilton travels the globe meeting brilliant scientists racing to turn the tide on climate change – people whose ideas could reshape the world.

From Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, to volcano labs in Iceland, to disappearing glaciers in Switzerland and to sun-reflecting clouds in Australia, he finds bold experiments aimed not just at cutting emissions but removing carbon from the atmosphere.

(14 April at 8.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.)

Fresh Blood: Westerners (16 April)

Creatively blocked painter Jackie Ly is launched into the ethnically dubious world of arts panels. Can she keep her integrity, save the arts industry, and end racism?

Abbott Elementary Season 2 (16 April)

Series. Two years on from the events of the first series, a senseless murder threatens to reignite the historic turf wars that plagued Nottingham of old and unearth more secrets.

Big Boys Season 3 (18 April)

Series. The third and final chapter of debut-hit comedy Big Boys. This last year follows Jack, his family and the Blue Shed gang through their third year at Brent Uni, dealing with dissertations, big decisions, and dating disasters, as our gang of misfits grapple with the reality that post-uni life is coming.

Bluey’s Big Play (20 April)

Bluey’s Big Play. Image: ABC iview.

Special. This televised production will transport audiences to experience the magic of the worldwide hit theatre adaptation of Bluey. With an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, the theatrical production features brilliantly crafted puppets and the voices that audiences will know and love from the award-winning TV series, including Melanie Zanetti and Dave McCormack. Watch the trailer.

Culture by Design (20 April)

Embark on a cultural odyssey across Asia with Anthony Burke and meet the region’s most compelling creatives who are shaping the future of design in exciting new ABC series Culture by Design.

ABC iview: recently added

Four Corners: The Power of Xi (7 April)

Documentary. Unpacking the rise of Xi Jinping, China’s most dominant leader since Mao Zedong, and the global consequences of his rule.

With rare access and deep reporting, Frontline correspondent Martin Smith investigates Xi’s path to power, his ideological vision, and how he has reshaped China’s relationship with the world.

Australian Story: Class Wars: Murat Dizdar (7 April)

Documentary. Murat Dizdar is the Secretary of the NSW Department of Education, responsible for more than 2200 public schools and almost 800,000 students. And he’s on a mission to stem the flow of students to private schools and claw back funding from the federal government.

Australian Story was granted extraordinary access to Murat Dizdar as he undertook the fight of his life – to secure an extra $800 million per year in funding and start the process of winning back students to public education.

(8pm on ABC TV and ABC iview)

Gavin and Stacey Season 1 (7 April)

Series. Gavin is an ordinary boy from England; Stacey is an ordinary girl from Wales. They speak every day on the phone at work, and yet they’ve never met … until now. Sob Brydon and Alison Steadman join a cast of relative newcomers in this contemporary comedy about young romance and two people who refuse to let the miles between them stand in the way of true love.

Sherwood Season 2 (11 April)

Series. Two years on from the events of the first series, a senseless murder threatens to reignite the historic turf wars that plagued Nottingham of old and unearth more secrets. Watch the trailer.

Louis Theroux: America’s Medicated Kids (13 April)

Documentary. An increasing number of children are being diagnosed with all sorts of psychiatric disorders. Louis Theroux visits the University of Pittsburgh Psychiatric clinic to find out how easy it is to distinguish between a distinctive personality, and a diagnosable condition.

Creative Types with Virginia Trioli (1 April)

Creative Types with Virginia Trioli. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Virginia Trioli is back with a new season, travelling the country and being invited into the very heart of the creative process of some of our most distinctive and prolific artists and performers. Watch the trailer.