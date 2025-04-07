ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new this week

Four Corners: The Power of Xi (7 April)

Documentary. Unpacking the rise of Xi Jinping, China’s most dominant leader since Mao Zedong, and the global consequences of his rule.

With rare access and deep reporting, Frontline correspondent Martin Smith investigates Xi’s path to power, his ideological vision, and how he has reshaped China’s relationship with the world.

(Goes to air on 7 April at 8.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.)

Australian Story: Class Wars: Murat Dizdar (7 April)

Documentary. Murat Dizdar is the Secretary of the NSW Department of Education, responsible for more than 2200 public schools and almost 800,000 students. And he’s on a mission to stem the flow of students to private schools and claw back funding from the federal government.

Australian Story was granted extraordinary access to Murat Dizdar as he undertook the fight of his life – to secure an extra $800 million per year in funding and start the process of winning back students to public education.

(8pm on ABC TV and ABC iview)

Gavin and Stacey Season 1 (7 April)

Series. Gavin is an ordinary boy from England; Stacey is an ordinary girl from Wales. They speak every day on the phone at work, and yet they’ve never met … until now. Sob Brydon and Alison Steadman join a cast of relative newcomers in this contemporary comedy about young romance and two people who refuse to let the miles between them stand in the way of true love.

Sherwood Season 2 (11 April)

Series. Two years on from the events of the first series, a senseless murder threatens to reignite the historic turf wars that plagued Nottingham of old and unearth more secrets. Watch the trailer.

Louis Theroux: America’s Medicated Kids (13 April)

Documentary. An increasing number of children are being diagnosed with all sorts of psychiatric disorders. Louis Theroux visits the University of Pittsburgh Psychiatric clinic to find out how easy it is to distinguish between a distinctive personality, and a diagnosable condition.

ABC iview: recently added

Four Corners: Crooked (31 March)

Documentary. A decade-long investigation has uncovered explosive new evidence suggesting that corrupt former NSW Crime Commission assistant director Mark Standen’s criminality was far more extensive than the public was led to believe.

Investigative reporter Janine Cohen has been following Standen’s case for 14 years, uncovering new details that challenge the official narrative.

Creative Types with Virginia Trioli (1 April)

Creative Types with Virginia Trioli. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Virginia Trioli is back with a new season, travelling the country and being invited into the very heart of the creative process of some of our most distinctive and prolific artists and performers. Watch the trailer.

Restoration Australia Season 7 (3 April)

Series. Breathing new life into heritage houses, grand or humble, is a testing, bittersweet adventure that engages and inspires architecture expert Anthony Burke in this brand-new series of Restoration Australia.

Good Game Spawn Squad Season 3 (4 April)

Series. Series 3 is here, featuring regular members Charlie, Sueann, Amelie, and Ana plus new gamers George, Eden, twins Harry and Mason, and brothers Jack and Oscar. As always, Gem and Harry are back behind the desk, getting schooled once again by the incredible Spawn Squad crew.

Dinosaurs of the Frozen Continent Season 1 (5 April)

Series. A lost prehistoric world of Antarctica is brought back to life through state-of-the art CGI. Take a 300-million-year journey of discovery, through a new expedition to the ice continent to understand how dinosaurs and great forests once thrived here.

Vera Season 13 (29 March)

Vera. Image: ABC iview.

Series. DCI Vera Stanhope uncovers lies, betrayals and deadly secrets as the brilliant and unorthodox detective investigating mysterious crimes only she can solve.

Grand Designs UK: 25 Years and Counting (27 March)

Special/ This one-off special celebrates 25 years of the nation’s favourite homebuilding program as Kevin McCloud looks back at the most incredible projects Grand Designs has followed – the triumphs, the disasters and the most iconic moments.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses (29 March)

Hosted by Academy Award-winning actress Dame Helen Mirren, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses celebrates the 20th anniversary of the film showcasing ultimate fan glory on a never-before-seen scale.

Father Brown Season 11 (29 March)

Series. The charismatic crime-fighting priest returns to solve more mysteries in the beautiful English countryside. Based on the character created by GK Chesterton.

Shark With Steve Backshall Season 1 (18 March)

Shark with Steve Backshall. Image: BBC/ ABC iview.

Series. Steve Backshall reveals that sharks are marvels not monsters. Diving in the three largest oceans, he encounters a dazzling diversity of sharks, uncovers their secret lives and the threats they face in our rapidly changing world.