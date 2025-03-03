ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new this week

Four Corners: Tobacco Wars (3 March)

Documentary. Investigative journalist Dan Oakes uncovers the secrets of Australia’s black-market tobacco trade in Tobacco Wars.

With illicit cigarettes readily available in cash-only stores and distributed by unmarked vans across the country, this investigation reveals a vast network stretching from Melbourne’s suburban tobacconists to international smuggling routes.

Using concealed cameras and exclusive access to law enforcement, the Four Corners team follows the illicit pipeline, exposing the lucrative industry that is fueling violent organised crime while robbing the government of billions in lost revenue.

Australian Story: Home Truths – Vincent Fantauzzo (3 March)

Documentary. When celebrated portrait artist Vincent Fantauzzo first appeared on Australian Story in 2019 to talk about his dyslexia, he received a phenomenal public response.

But at that time, Vincent wasn’t able to be entirely honest about his life story. After his father died, Vincent was able to confront his traumatic childhood in a way he had previously kept hidden – even from his wife, actor Asher Keddie.

‘He’s been able to break that cycle of dysfunction because he’s started to tell the truth,” Asher tells Australian Story.

‘I’ve dealt with a lot of things I was hiding for a long time,’ says Vincent.

Now, Vincent is unveiling the painful reality of his relationship with his father and the dark truths of his childhood. And doing so has helped him become the type of father he wished he’d had.

ABC iview: recently added

Monty Don’s Adriatic Gardens Season 1 (2 March)

Series. Monty Don travels to Europe and explores the influence of the Venetians from their home city down the Adriatic coast, through Croatia and Greece. Visiting gardens Monty sees the impact history and culture have had on people.

Grand Designs Revisited Season 20 (2 March)

Series. Grand Designs Revisited returns. The series will also feature some revisits to some of the series’ previous builds to see what changes have been made and discover whether the reality lived up to the dream.

Four Corners: Trump: The Comeback King (24 Feb)

Documentary. Exploring Donald Trump’s dramatic resurgence following his 2020 election defeat. Through unprecedented access, in-depth analysis and expert interviews, the film – presented by PBS Frontline – examines the pivotal moments and strategies that propelled him back to the political forefront, marking one of the most consequential comebacks in American history.

Play School: Mighty Machines (24 Feb)

Beep Beep! Mighty Machines are everywhere on Play School! Put on your hard hat and grab your high vis vest, it’s time to explore machines that move, float, fly, dig, mix, clean or build!

Under the Vines Season 3 (28 Feb)

Under the Vines – Season 3. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Rebecca Gibney and Charles Edwards star as two city slickers who inherit a failing vineyard in rural New Zealand … the only problems are that neither of them has ever done a hard day’s work – and they despise one another.

The Role of a Lifetime (18 Feb)

The Role of a Lifetime. Image: ABC iview.

Series. A series about how to parent in the rapidly changing world using a Sitcom family to play out parenting challenges which are then explored in the real world. Hosted by television and radio favourite Amanda Keller, and starring Kate Ritchie and Nazeem Hussain. Watch the trailer.