ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new this week

Sue Perkins’ Big Adventure: Paris to Istanbul (13 Feb)

Series. Join comedian and presenter Sue Perkins on an adventure from Paris to Istanbul, following the original route of the famous Orient-Express.

Death in Paradise – Season 13 (15 Feb)

Series. Join DI Neville Parker and his team as they solve intriguing crimes on idyllic Saint Marie. With new and returning faces and a surprising enemy, this season is filled with twists and turns. Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: recently added

The Newsreader – Season 3 (2 Feb)

Series. It’s 1989. After achieving their dreams, Dale reigns as ‘King of News’ and Helen’s fearless reporting earns her acclaim. But when a cynical network move pits the former lovers against each other, their bond will be tested like never before. Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: The Newsreader Season 3 review

Muster Dogs: Collies and Kelpies (2 Feb)

Series. Muster Dogs sets a new twist in the experiment to see who will be crowned Champion Muster Dog. This time both Collies and Kelpies are put to the test to see which breed comes out on top.

Love Me – Season 2 (2 Feb)

Series. Glen, Clara and Aaron Mathieson have picked up the pieces of their complex lives following Christine’s death and are each grappling with a new reality that poses the challenging question – is love enough?

Mozart: Rise of a Genius (3 Feb)

Series. This three-part series explores the fascinating, tragically short life of Mozart like never before, weaving together insightful interviews, sumptuous dramatic reconstruction and dazzling live orchestral performance.

Play School: Growing Strong (3 Feb)

Special. Join Miah, Teo, Leah and their friends for the Growing Strong show. This special episode explores the things that help us grow strong and feel safe and happy in our own bodies.

Monty Don’s Spanish Gardens – Season 1 (8 Feb)

Series. Monty visits spectacular gardens in the Central region of Spain from its important historic Imperial Palaces to modern designs adapted to the challenges of climate change.

Optics (29 Jan)

Comedy series. A death at PR firm Fritz & Randell sees Ian Randall, the fortysomething heir-apparent, pushed aside & the reins handed to two younger female employees. But have these women been set up to fail? Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: Optics review

Kangaroo Beach – Season 3 (20 Jan)

Series. Get ready for more sun-soaked fun in Season 3 of Kangaroo Beach. Pounce, Gemma, Neville, and Frizzy are back for another high-energy summer, training as junior lifeguard cadets.

Silent Witness – Season 27 (24 Jan)

Forensic pathologists face personal and professional challenges in a moody, tense thriller that moves from the crime scene to the lab.

Escaping Utopia – Season 1 (13 Jan)

Series. Half a century ago, a group of people from all over the world followed an Australian religious preacher to a remote part of NZ. Today 650 people live shut away from the rest of society in the community known as Gloriavale. Watch the trailer.