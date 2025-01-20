News

ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 20 to 26 January 2025 on ABC iview with this guide.
20 Jan 2025 11:45
Paul Dalgarno
Silent Witness. Image: ABC iview.

ABC iview: new to streaming

Kangaroo Beach – Season 3 (20 Jan)

Series. Get ready for more sun-soaked fun in Season 3 of Kangaroo Beach. Pounce, Gemma, Neville, and Frizzy are back for another high-energy summer, training as junior lifeguard cadets.

Hear Me Out, Australia Day (20 Jan)

A new ABC Indigenous original format, Hear Me Out puts Indigenous people front and centre on topics that affect them. The inaugural episode will tackle the often-contentious discussion surrounding Australia Day.

Silent Witness – Season 27 (24 Jan)

Forensic pathologists face personal and professional challenges in a moody, tense thriller that moves from the crime scene to the lab.

Australia Day Live 2025 (26 Jan)

Set against the iconic Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge, Australia Day Live is an unmissable celebration of music, lights and dazzling fireworks to entertain the nation.

ABC iview: recently added

Escaping Utopia – Season 1 (13 Jan)

Series. Half a century ago, a group of people from all over the world followed an Australian religious preacher to a remote part of NZ. Today 650 people live shut away from the rest of society in the community known as Gloriavale. Watch the trailer.

Dr Karl’s How Things Work (7 Jan)

Series. Follow Dr Karl as he travels across Australia, stepping behind factory doors to see how some of Australia’s best loved products are made. He’ll uncover their inner workings… and meet the people who keep them going.

Back Roads – Season 11 (9 Jan)

Series. Take a road less travelled to the small towns and communities that make Australia special. Join Heather Ewart and guest presenters as they discover remarkable stories and inspiring people you’ll never forget.

Miriam Margolyes in New Zealand (12 Jan)

Series. Determined to overcome her ignorance and prepare for a new film role in New Zealand, Miriam embarks on a road trip across the North and South islands to find out what it means to be a Kiwi today and to understand how different it is from being an Aussie. Watch the trailer.

The Split: Barcelona (3 Jan)

Special. Family lawyer Hannah Defoe and her family are reunited to attend the wedding of Hannah’s daughter Liv and fiance Gael at a magnificent vineyard nestled in the Catalan countryside. Starring Fiona Button, Romina Coocca and Dariam Coco. Watch the trailer.

The Forest (16 Dec)

The story of a brilliant ecologist with a plan to save the world by restoring the planet’s forests. His original work was hijacked by corporations and politicians with disastrous effect, so now he’s using science to fight back.

Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now (1 Dec)

Special. Following the runaway success of Muster Dogs, we check in on our human and canine stars to delve a little deeper into their lives and see what they’ve been up to since they competed to be crowned Champion Muster Dog.

Discover more recent ABC iview streaming highlights on ScreenHub …

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

