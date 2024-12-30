ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new to streaming

Tiddler (1 Jan)

Special. The new animated special based on the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler (The Gruffalo).

Gardening Australia Junior – Season 2 (1 Jan)

A new cast of kids are pulling on their gloves, grabbing their spades and getting set to explore all things gardening alongside hosts Costa Georgiadis, Clarence Slockee, Hannah Moloney, Tammy Huynh and Millie Ross.

Changing Ends – Season 2 (1 Jan)

The Carrs are back. Northampton, 1987 is shaping up to be the biggest year in Cobblers history, but can it live up to the hype for Nothampton’s favourite son, Alan Carr. Watch the trailer.

Until I Kill You (1 Jan)

Series. This true crime drama shows how Delia Balmer survived a series of violent attacks by boyfriend John Sweeney, to pursue a traumatic journey to justice.

The Split: Barcelona (3 Jan)

Special. Family lawyer Hannah Defoe and her family are reunited to attend the wedding of Hannah’s daughter Liv and fiance Gael at a magnificent vineyard nestled in the Catalan countryside. Starring Fiona Button, Romina Coocca and Dariam Coco. Watch the trailer.

Beyond Paradise (4 Jan)

Series. What really happens after happily ever after? A new adventure awaits as DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and his fiancée Martha (Sally Breton) leave London for her hometown of Shipton Abbott, situated near the beautiful Devon coast. Starring Chris Marshall, Sally Bretton and Zahra Ahmadi.

ABC iview: recently added

Tracy: A Force of Nature (23 Dec)

Documentary. Featuring never-before-told stories of survival and some of the ABC’s most incredible archival footage, Tracy is a moving and confronting testament to one of Australia’s worst ever natural disasters, narrated by Leigh Sales.

Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction Christmas Special (24 Dec)

Special. Shaun discovers the true meaning of Christmas when he is visited by two guests: Sam Pang and Courtney Act. Warning: graphic violence and drug taking.

Kangaroo Beach: Mountain Mystery Special (26 Dec)

The cadets head into the mountains for a daring rescue mission to save rescue dummy Dotty, but along the way, they make a surprising new friend and stumble upon a hunt for pirate treasure.

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special (28 Dec)

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special. Image: Channel 5/ ABC iview.

Special. It’s Christmas, and James is miles away at the RAF training base. He’s determined to get back to a very pregnant Helen, but he doesn’t have many options – so will he find his way home in time for Christmas? Watch the trailer.

The Forest (16 Dec)

The Forest. Image: ABC iview.

The story of a brilliant ecologist with a plan to save the world by restoring the planet’s forests. His original work was hijacked by corporations and politicians with disastrous effect, so now he’s using science to fight back.

Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now (1 Dec)

Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now. Image: ABC iview.

Special. Following the runaway success of Muster Dogs, we check in on our human and canine stars to delve a little deeper into their lives and see what they’ve been up to since they competed to be crowned Champion Muster Dog.

Douglas is Cancelled (1 Dec)

Douglas is Cancelled. Image: ABC iview.

Miniseries. TV presenter Douglas faces the backlash of a sexist joke made at a wedding, as his co-host Madeline accidentally amplifies the situation. But was it an accident? Starring Hugh Bonneville and Karen Gillan. Watch the trailer.