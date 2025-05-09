News

7 great TV shows just added to Australian streaming services (that you can watch now)

From PEN15 to Battlestar Galactica, stream these beloved TV gems in Australia now.
9 May 2025 13:42
Silvi Vann-Wall
Scandal. Image: ABC (USA)/Shondaland. Great TV added to streaming.

Scandal. Image: ABC (USA)/Shondaland. Great TV added to streaming.

From gritty crime dramas to nostalgic comedies and epic sci-fi adventures, this week’s great TV additions to streaming offer a diverse range of storytelling.

Whether you’re in the mood for intense investigations, heartfelt family dynamics, or intergalactic escapades, there’s something here for every viewer.

1. The Fall (2013–2016, BritBox)

The Fall. Image: BBC Two. Great TV shows added to streaming.
  • Creator: Allan Cubitt
  • Stars: Gillian Anderson, Jamie Dornan, John Lynch
  • Country: UK
  • Rating: MA15+
  • Genre: Crime/Drama/Thriller
  • Seasons: 3 (17 episodes)

Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson is tasked with catching a serial killer terrorizing Belfast. As the investigation unfolds, the psychological cat-and-mouse game between detective and murderer intensifies.

Why should I watch The Fall?
Gillian Anderson delivers a powerhouse performance in this gripping psychological thriller that delves deep into the minds of its characters.

2. Offspring (2010–2017, Stan)

Offspring. Image: Network Ten. Great TV shows added to streaming.
  • Creators: Debra Oswald, Imogen Banks, John Edwards
  • Stars: Asher Keddie, Kat Stewart, Richard Davies
  • Country: Australia
  • Rating: M
  • Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance
  • Seasons: 7 (85 episodes)

Obstetrician Nina Proudman navigates the complexities of modern life, love, and her eccentric family in Melbourne. Balancing her professional responsibilities with personal dilemmas, Nina’s journey is both heartfelt and humorous.

Why should I watch Offspring?
This beloved Aussie dramedy offers a delightful mix of quirky humor and emotional depth, anchored by Asher Keddie’s award-winning performance.

3. Highlander: The Series (1992–1998, Prime Video)

Highlander. Image: Gaumont Television. Great TV shows added to streaming.
  • Created by: Davis-Panzer Productions, based on characters by Gregory Widen
  • Stars: Adrian Paul, Stan Kirsch, Jim Byrnes
  • Country: France/Canada
  • Rating: M
  • Genre: Action/Adventure/Fantasy
  • Seasons: 6 (119 episodes)

Duncan MacLeod, a 400-year-old Immortal, lives in modern society while battling other Immortals in a quest for the ultimate prize. Each encounter brings him closer to understanding his destiny.

Why should I watch Highlander: The Series?
Expanding on the cult classic film, this series combines swordplay, mythology, and moral dilemmas, offering a rich narrative for fantasy enthusiasts.

4. Gintama (2006–2018, Crunchyroll)

Gintama. Image: Tokyo TV/Crunchyroll. Great TV added to streaming.
  • Creator: Hideaki Sorachi
  • Stars: Tomokazu Sugita, Daisuke Sakaguchi, Rie Kugimiya
  • Country: Japan
  • Rating: M
  • Genre: Animation/Action/Comedy/Sci-Fi
  • Seasons: 8 (367 episodes)

In an alternate Edo period where aliens have invaded Japan, samurai Gintoki Sakata takes on odd jobs to make ends meet, leading to hilarious and action-packed adventures.

Why should I watch Gintama?
Renowned for its sharp wit, parody elements, and heartfelt moments, Gintama is a standout anime that balances comedy with compelling storytelling.

5. Battlestar Galactica (1978–1979, Prime Video)

Battlestar Galactica. Image: ABC (USA). Great TV shows added to streaming.
  • Creator: Glen A. Larson
  • Stars: Lorne Greene, Richard Hatch, Dirk Benedict
  • Country: USA
  • Rating: PG
  • Genre: Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi
  • Seasons: 1 (24 episodes)

After the destruction of the Twelve Colonies, the last major fighter carrier, Battlestar Galactica, leads a fugitive fleet in search of the legendary planet Earth, all while evading the robotic Cylons.

Why should I watch Battlestar Galactica?
This original series laid the groundwork for future sci-fi epics, offering a blend of adventure, drama, and philosophical questions about humanity’s survival.

6. PEN15 (2019–2021, SBS On Demand)

PEN15. Image: Hulu. Great TV added to streaming.
  • Creators: Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Sam Zvibleman
  • Stars: Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Melora Walters
  • Country: USA
  • Rating: MA15+
  • Genre: Comedy/Drama
  • Seasons: 2 (25 episodes)

Set in the year 2000, two 13-year-old girls navigate the trials and tribulations of middle school, portrayed by adult actors Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, adding a layer of surreal humor to the cringe-worthy experiences of adolescence.

Why should I watch PEN15?
This unique series offers an honest, hilarious, and sometimes painful look at early teenage life, resonating with anyone who remembers the awkwardness of growing up.

7. Scandal (2012–2018, Stan)

Scandal. Image: ABC (USA)/Shondaland. Great TV added to streaming.
  • Creator: Shonda Rhimes
  • Stars: Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young
  • Country: USA
  • Rating: MA15+
  • Genre: Drama/Thriller
  • Seasons: 7 (124 episodes)

Olivia Pope, a former White House Communications Director, starts her own crisis management firm, handling political scandals and personal secrets in Washington, D.C.

Why should I watch Scandal?
With its fast-paced storytelling and complex characters, Scandal offers a thrilling dive into the world of political intrigue and personal dilemmas.

Discover film & TV reviews on ScreenHub …

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

