5 best new shows to stream this week

1) Ten Pound Poms Season 2 – Stan (10 March)

Ten Pound Poms Season 2. Image: Stan.

Series. And we’re back … The new season follows our nominally prim and proper poms into 1957 on their adventure, each determined against all odds to achieve their slice of the Australian dream (way before the current, seemingly never-ending cost-of-living crisis and family-size grab-bag of woes).

As Kate (Michelle Keegan) and the Roberts Family (Faye Marsay and Warren Brown) settle into life down under, they each struggle to reconcile their hopes for the life they were promised with the harsh realities they face at Galgownie hostel. Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: Ten Pound Poms Season 1 review

2) The Gone Season 2 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (10 March)

The Gone. Image: RTÉ.

Series. Having solved the case of a missing Irish couple, Detective Theo Richter (Richard Flood) is about to leave Mt Affinity and board a plane back home to Ireland, when he discovers that Irish journalist Aileen Ryan (Carolyn Bracken) has gone missing. He pairs up once more with Kiwi Detective Diana Huia (Acushla-Tara Kupe), who leads a desperate search for Aileen.

When it appears that Aileen went missing while chasing a lead on the town’s historical Mountain Murders, the detectives enter a game of cat and mouse, with the ‘Goatman’ who is back and more dangerous than ever. Exciting, enticing, dark and thrilling. Watch the trailer.

3) Memory Bites with Matt Moran – SBS On Demand (10 March)

Memory Bites with Matt Moran. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. In this new series, the iconic chef and restaurateur transports beloved Australian faces back to pivotal moments in their life through the power of heart-warming recipes and conversation – basically Proust does pavlova.

Moran uses a ‘memory box’ (not a real thing) to reveal surprising relics that speak to the special memories of guests including actress and TV personality Pia Miranda, comedian Ross Noble, singer and songwriter Christine Anu, actor Richard Roxburgh, entertainer Courtney Act, and iconic actress Danielle Cormack. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s review:

‘While this is a series taking celebrities on a journey through their past, it doesn’t neglect that segment of the audience who just want to know how to make a meal that’ll make a famous person tear up as they remember the time their grandma died and she left behind some soup she’d made and nobody wanted to finish it off because they knew it’d be the last time they’d get to taste it.

‘Moran is a charming host, the guests all seem happy to wander down a memory lane lined with tasty treats – or maybe they’re just excited about getting a free feed from a famous chef – and most importantly of all, the food all looks delicious (well, maybe not the frozen spag bol).’ Read more …

4) The Wheel of Time Season 3 – Prime Video (13 March)

The Wheel of Time Season 3. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Saddle up, everyone! After defeating Ishamael at the end of Season 2, Rand reunites with his friends at Falme and is declared the Dragon Reborn. In Season 3, the threats against the Light are multiplying: the White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon … including Lanfear, whose relationship with Rand will mark a crucial choice between Light and Dark for them both.

As the ties to his past begin to unravel, and his corrupted power grows stronger, Rand becomes increasingly unrecognsable to his closest allies, Moiraine and Egwene.

Starring Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney and Josha Stradowski. Watch the trailer.

5) Dope Thief – Apple TV+ (14 March)

Dope Thief. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. Based on Dennis Tafoya’s book of the same name, this eight-part crime drama follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents (Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura) who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern Seaboard.

This series is executive produced by Ridley Scott, who also directs the first episode, and is created and executive produced by Peter Craig. Watch the trailer.