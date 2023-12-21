Screen opportunities roundup – December 2023

Your at-a-glance look at some of the screen opportunities for filmmakers, actors, writers, producers and more this December in Australia.

Awards:

Grab your passports! The Marten Bequest Travelling Scholarships offer the chance of a lifetime for multiple artists across various art forms through travelling either interstate and/or overseas.

These scholarships offer $50,000 for artists (aged 21–35) to explore, study and develop their artistic gifts. This round is open to acting, instrumental music, painting and poetry.

Apply by Tuesday 6 February. Find out more.

For 38 years, the Screen Producers Australia (SPA) Screen Forever Conference has championed the talent, passion and achievements of the Australian screen industry, providing a vital forum for discussion and debate on the issues and challenges that affect all screen businesses.

Up to 10 discounted tickets for:

mid-career and established South Australian producers

South Australian key creatives from under-represented groups

Successful applicants will receive a discounted SPA members ticket, providing a saving of $481 plus GST.

For more information on tickets, please visit the Screen Forever website: screenforever.org.au/38

Calling all young writers, directors, cinematographers and actors — submissions for the the AFF Youth Filmmaking Competition is now open.

AFF Youth is a rewarding opportunity for South Australian school students and young people to create, produce and share their films on the big screen as part of the internationally acclaimed Adelaide Film Festival, held 23 October — 3 November 2024. It’s a chance to embrace creativity, meet new people and make industry connections in the buzzing South Australian film industry.

For more information, visit Adelaide Film Festival

Free to enter, the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards elevates the original voices that bring a fresh perspective to storytelling. The shortlisted filmmakers are flown to Los Angeles for an exclusive four-day event to gain unparalleled insight into all aspects of the filmmaking process to advance their careers. After a black-tie awards ceremony at the Cary Grant Theatre, the 30 successful filmmakers benefit from a four-day workshop program. Aimed at breakthrough artists and independent filmmakers worldwide, there are six categories: Fiction, Non-Fiction, Environment, Animation, Student and Future Format.

Each category awards a winner and a shortlist of up to five. The deadline for entries is 07:00 AM (CT) February 15, 2024.

For more information, visit Sony Future Filmmaker Awards

Free to enter to all filmmakers 12 and over.

Entries for the SAE Emerging Talent Prize close 7:00pm January 5, 2024 AWST and for all other categories 7:00pm January 22, 2024 AWST. S

For more information, visit PerthNow

Festival submissions:

Spanning a wide range of genres, Sydney Short Film Festival features a diverse screening programme. With independent cinema being the festival’s main core philosophy, the screening selection runs the gamut of various styles.

A panel of judges will carefully select each nominated project and program the Official Selections. At the end of the festival, an awarding ceremony will be held to announce the winners of each category.

They accept films in the following categories:

Best Short Fiction Film

Best Short Drama

Best Short Comedy

Best Short Animation

Best Short Experimental

Best Short Documentary

Best Music Video

Best Student Film

For more information, visit Sydney Short Film Festival

Adelaide Film Festival (AFF) will be held from 23 October — 03 November 2024 and is now calling for entries in feature films, feature documentary, series (single or multiple episodes), and short films made in Australia and internationally. These can be any genre or length, films under 40 minutes are considered short films.

In 2024 AFF has will have the following awards:

• Best Fiction Feature – for films with idiosyncratic voices, bold storytelling and creative risk taking

• Best Documentary Feature – for distinctive factual storytelling

• The Change Award for Feature Films – encouraging positive social and environmental impact and expressing new directions for humanity.

• Short Film Prize – an audience voted award for outstanding shorts in any genre

• Feature Fiction Audience Award

• Feature Documentary Audience Award

*While AFF was one of the first festivals in the world to award VR work, from 2024 we are no longer accepting VR entries.

For more information, visit Adelaide Film Festival

We want you to produce a film (documentary or short film) that follows the theme “coming of age” and/or growing up. The objective is to tell a story that is creative and authentic – utilising the tools at your disposal to communicate an experience that comes with growth and the transition into adulthood. This can be a unique experience (ie telling the story of a gap year abroad) or common (ie graduating from high-school). Selected films will be screened in front of a live audience in Canberra, Australia.

For more information, visit filmfreeway.com

Poco is a short film festival bringing the best of Australian filmmaking to a new stage in Regional Victoria. Entries are accepted by filmmakers and animators around the country, in both regional and metropolitan areas, including students. Short films across any genre are accepted with SAE Best Short Film, Jury Prize and Best Student Film awards. Poco encourages all types of short film entries, including but not limited to; animation, drama, comedy, horror, documentary, sci-fi and music videos.

All shortlisted entries will be screened at the Poco Short Film Festival live event in Ballarat, 3rd August 2024 while also running a simultaneous online festival.

Poco – Shorts in Winter – August 2024.

For more information, visit Poco Film Fest.

The festival discovers, supports and develops new talent in filmmaking, providing a platform for emerging and established filmmakers from around the world. Recognising the important role independent films have in the history of filmmaking, storytelling, and culture, SWFF wants to help empower the next generation of artists. The Sydney World Film Festival is an annual event showcasing independent films with an edge.

For more information, visit Sydney World Film Festival.

Entries are now open for the 2024 Sydney Film Festival. Be a part of one of the longest running and prestigious film festivals in the world as it celebrates its 71st Festival.

All feature length films selected for the Festival are considered for inclusion in the Official Competition and compete for the Sydney Film Prize ($60,000).

*The winning films in the Dendy Awards Live Action and Animation categories, and the winner of the Documentary Australia Award are eligible for Academy Award nomination.

Closing date for all entries is 1 March 2024.

For more information, visit Sydney Film Festival

The Short Film Competition at Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival in Winton is geared to independent filmmakers from Australia. Filmmakers are asked to submit a short film.

The films can be fiction or documentary, funny or sad but it has to be memorable, significant and lasting.

Films will be reviewed by a jury of film professionals in the first week of the Festival to shortlist the submissions to the top ten-twelve film entries. Some films will be screened alongside feature films throughout the two weeks of the Festival.

For more information, visit The Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival

QLD XR Festival

QLD XR Festival celebrates Queensland (QLD), Australian & Global creative talent, with a focus on Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Digital Art, Game Development, Short Films, Creative AI and Animation. A physical and virtual festival to engage the general public as well as bring the local & global industry together to collaborate and educate.

Special awards will be judged from the submissions in the regular award categories, so any entry may qualify for one or more special awards entries.

Winners will be announced September 7th 2024 in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

For more information, visit QLD XR Festival

The Setting Sun Film Festival is a culturally diverse festival and the premier film festival in Melbourne’s West. The short film program is one of the largest in Melbourne. The 2024 festival will involve physical and online screenings, paid and free events. Loads of cash and prizes to give away. Screenings happen at Kindred Studios, the Sun Theatre Yarraville and the Greek Centre in Melbourne.

Films will be judged and the winners announced on the website prior to the festival starting. Judges’ decisions are final and no discussion will be entered.

For more information, visit Setting Sun Film Festival

Proudly presented and produced by the City of Port Phillip, the St Kilda Film Festival supports the Australian film industry by showcasing the best short films. A special category of St Kilda Film Festival is the Youth Short Film Category – Under the Radar. This category provides an opportunity for young filmmakers (under the age of 21) to show their work in an internationally recognised film festival.

Winner of the Under the Radar Short Film Competition will be awarded a prize of $1000.

For more information, visit St Kilda Film Festival

Professional development:

The First Nations Short Film Program is a skills development program for First Nations storytellers at all career levels.

The objective of the program is to support the career development of South Australian First Nations writers, directors, and producers.

The program will support scripted short films (not unscripted, factual, or documentary).

Stories that include the use of First Nations languages are encouraged.

This program is delivered in two phases.

An experienced First Nations Script Consultant and experienced Supervising Producer, selected by SAFC, will provide support across both phases.

For more information, visit South Australian Film Corporation

Screen businesses based in North and Far North Queensland can apply for a grant of up to $75,000 to deliver a 12-month strategy for growth and sustainability.

NQ Enterprise is a $250,000 fund to enable businesses to build their resources and experience, ready to capitalise on increased local opportunities following the completion of the Screen Queensland Studios, Cairns development.

For more information, visit Screen Queensland

Industry Development supports screen industry guilds and screen-based organisations to deliver professional skills development activities in Victoria to a diverse range of screen practitioners.

VicScreen is committed to promoting and supporting gender equality, diversity and inclusiveness in the Victorian screen industry and requires applicants to demonstrate diversity and inclusion in their applications. All applicants should read VicScreen’s Gender & Diversity Statement prior to applying.

For more information, visit VicScreen

Key Talent Company Placements support early to mid-career film, television, and games key creatives to develop their skills through paid, hands-on placements in a Victorian screen business.

The placements are offered at an established Victorian production or game development company, generally for 6-12 months.

The program is supported by the Community Support Fund through the Department of Treasury and Finance. For more information, visit VicScreen

Submissions close at 11:00PM 30 June 2023

Click here to apply

The Crew Connects Placement Program is designed to provide professional screen practitioners with credited employment in areas of critical need within the NSW screen industry.

Financed with the assistance of Screen Australia, the $400,000 program funds the placement of emerging crew members who are keen to upskill and advance their careers into roles for up to six months with screen businesses offering the relevant development opportunities.

The aim of the program is to address the shortage of highly skilled technical roles needed for the pipeline of production in NSW.

Host Company applications. Apply here

Crew Connects Register. Apply here

For more information, visit Screen NSW

