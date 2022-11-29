News

Making a film? How to source cheap or free props and costumes

A guide to sorting out all the things that give your film its unique look: props and costumes. Even on a shoestring, you don't want to overlook these.
29 Nov 2022
Silvi Vann-Wall

Photo by Becca McHaffie on Unsplash

There’s plenty of ways to make a short film (or even a feature) on a budget, even if it’s an ambitious genre piece. And when it comes to props and costumes, you don’t always have to raid your own wardrobe for inspiration.

If you’re planning on making a low-budget film, whether it’s sci-fi, romcom or tear-jerker drama, here are some ideas for sourcing your props and costumes.

Read: Where to submit your short film (and get it seen)

Photo by Jonathan Chong on Unsplash.

Op-shop

Ah, op-shops: a smorgasbord of mothballs and the fashion of yesteryear. These pantheons of polyester are not just a place to thrift for ironic outfits! At your local op-shop, they should also have:

  • Hats
  • Shoes
  • Bags
  • Lingerie and swimwear
  • Toys (and more than a few creepy dolls)
  • Glassware, silverware and tupperware
  • Old electronics
  • Scraps of fabric and blankets
  • Picture frames (and weird paintings)
  • Vintage furniture

What it’s best for: vintage-looking clothes, or clothes that you want to rip up/paint/dye/burn for practical effects.

Friends and family

It seems obvious – but when it comes to asking friends and family for certain clothes and objects, I don’t think putting a call out on Facebook is enough. Text your friend for those roller-skates. DM your colleague for their old computer parts. Ring your grandma and ask her if she still has that coat. You never know what might turn up!

What it’s best for: if you’re taking the items on a ‘loan’, they have a dedicated spot to go back to when you’re done with them. Hooray for no landfill!

Read: Thor: Love and Thunder props and costumes go on display in ACMI, Melbourne

Garage sales

Garage sales are held around the country just about every weekend. These totally independent treasure-troves have a lot going for them: they’re easy to get to, and often have lots of unique items going at incredible prices.

If you really want to do it properly, I recommend the yearly Garage Sale Trail, where thousands of people register their sales on a national map and you can hit up several places in a single afternoon.

What it’s best for: based on what I’ve seen at garage sales, you’ll mostly find clothes, novelty mugs, and physical media like CDs and DVDs.

DIY

I can’t end this list without suggesting that you make everything yourself, and yet I know that not everyone has the time, the space, or the skills. This is where knowing a friend who cosplays or has a craft hobby comes in handy. Or, you can always turn to TikTok to pick up a new skill.

Some ideas for DIY:

  • 3D printing guns and swords
  • Sewing costumes to achieve an exact look and fit
  • Altering existing clothes on a sewing machine
  • Combining existing items into a new prop
  • Painting props to give them a desired effect
  • Adding detail to costumes, like lace, glitter, leather etc.
  • Making fake blood out of foodstuffs

What it’s best for: those things that you can’t find anywhere else, or would cost a fortune to buy.

Read: How to crowdfund your film or TV project

Now go forth and get your prop on!

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

