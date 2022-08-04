Thor: Love and Thunder props and costumes go on display in ACMI, Melbourne

There are plenty of reasons to wander into ACMI in Melbourne this month: the multimedia Light exhibition, MIFF screenings, and more … or should I say ‘Thor’.

Coinciding with the Australian release of Taika Waititi’s latest blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder, ACMI will host an exclusive showing of the costumes and props worn by the film’s all-star cast.

Located in its free centre-piece exhibition The Story of the Moving Image (which runs all year round), it features the handiwork of Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated costume designer Mayes Rubeo.

Costume designer Mayes Rubeo worked in collaboration with a stellar creative team – many of whom worked together on other Marvel Cinematic Universe projects and even Star Wars – including the director of photography, production and set designers and hair and makeup to design these iconic looks.

‘We had creative meetings with the director of photography, [director] Taika [Waititi], our producers, the creators, visual development, production designers, set decoration, hair and makeup … when I create a look, I create that whole, cohesive look,’ said Mayes Rubeo. ‘It has to be exactly the same DNA, and the only way to get that DNA is through communication.’

Visitors can see some of Marvel’s most iconic props up close: Mjonir (Thor’s hammer), Stormbreaker (Thor’s axe), as well as costumes worn by Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson and Russell Crowe.

‘The costumes and the sets aesthetically match the energy of the film — they’re another colour to the painting,’ said Chris Hemsworth.

Mjolnir back in action in Thor: Love and Thunder. Image: Marvel/Disney

Thor: Love and Thunder tells the story of Thor as he embarks upon a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – one of self-discovery. But when Gorr the God Butcher seeks the extinction of the gods, his efforts are interrupted. Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster who now wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir. Together, they venture out on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Now screening in Australian cinemas, Thor: Love and Thunder was written by Taika Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and filmed on location at Fox Studios Australia. Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum produce, joined by executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brian Chapek, Todd Hallowell and Chris Hemsworth.

Thor: Love and Thunder costumes are now on display for free at ACMI.