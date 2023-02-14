We Are Still Here filmmaker Beck Cole: ‘It’s incredibly authentic’

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this story contains the name of a deceased Elder.

As the debate heats up around the referendum proposing a Voice to Parliament, the national dialogue lends even greater weight to eye- and ear-opening film We Are Still Here. Tying together eight unique stories by First Nations filmmakers from across Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific Islands, this glimmering anthology film spans a thousand years, from pre-colonisation to the Frontier Wars, through the shadow cast on contemporary times and on to an imagined future.

Debuting as the opening night film of last year’s Sydney Film Festival, it’s a story of strength and survival overseen by supervising director Beck Cole (Black Comedy). She also delivers one of the film’s most affecting sequences, Grog Shop, a big-hearted romantic comedy with a strong undercurrent that stars Clarence Ryan (Clever Man) as a guy with a crush on a bottle shop attendant (Megan Lilly Wilding) who has to contend with an overzealous cop.

‘I wanted to work with Megan for ages,’ Cole says. ‘I was a bit of a fan from afar, and I just love her look. I have a lot of cousins in my family who are redheads and fair with freckles. And then Clarence, he’s just one of the best actors in the country, hands down.’

Beck Cole. Image: supplied.

‘It was a strong team, and the response in Sydney was wild, says Luritja woman Cole. ‘I was absolutely blown away that we got selected for opening night, because filmmaking is always such a gamble.

‘When you’ve got a project like this, which is so genre-bending and with so many different voices, you just don’t know whether it’s going to land with an audience.’

She needn’t have worried, judging by the rapturous standing ovation during the end credits. The project came together through a series of writing workshops, many of which took place via video meetings during lockdowns. What makes We Are Still Here stand out from other anthology films, like Tim Winton-harnessing The Turning, is that it weaves in and out of these stories.

Danielle MacLean’s startling animated offering, Lured, helps stitch it all together.

‘We started talking about how we were going to put the films together early on, and it was a fairly split position, with several people initially wanting to play them one after the other,’ Cole says. ‘But I always thought that there was something in a more interesting structure.’

Everyone wound up on the same page, nominating Cole for the supervising director chair. ‘I was a little bit scared at first that that could end quite badly for me and that you could lose friends,’ she says, chuckling. ‘But it all worked out. I think lockdowns helped a bit, too, because everyone just had more time and was feeling a little bit kinder.’

Film as a weapon

To get the flow right, Cole worked closely with editor Roland Gallois, whom she previously teamed up with as co-writer on director Warwick Thornton’s seminal film Samson & Delilah (2009).

‘Roland and I just went down this huge rabbit hole,’ she says. ‘We already had a bit of shorthand in working together, and we tried so many variations. We were basically tripping out together for months. It was such a bizarre and brilliant experience.’

Cole felt that a scene in Samoan directors Miki Magasiva and Mario Gaoa’s The Uniform, a bittersweet comedy set in the trenches of Gallipoli, could take a trim. ‘It was probably the longest of the lot, and there’s a scene where a young soldier opens up a can of bully beef.

‘I was pushing for that to be cut, and then the fellas came back to me and said it was one of the most important moments. Because when their people were taken off the land and put into the missions, they took their fishing rights away and fed them this processed meat. So that was a real learning curve for me.’

She hopes audiences recognise this level of authenticity in We Are Still Here. ‘It’s incredibly authentic.’ So much so that Grog Shop is incredibly close to home for Cole, what with Alice Springs in the headlines over interventionist policy relating to alcohol consumption. ‘That bottle shop where we filmed, I lived on that corner for 20 years, but I ended up leaving town because of all the issues going on there.’

Cole stresses that she still has a lot of love for the town. ‘All my family is still in Alice, and basically all the extras are cousins and family members, so it was beautiful to go back and make it there, but it’s also a sad reality. It’s a real crisis.’

Cole harnesses the comedy to tackle the underlying issues around overbearing policing and the harmful effects on a community of systemic disadvantage. ‘There’s just so much anger, you know, so much deep, deep anger,’ Cole adds. ‘It eats at the spirit of the community. But it was very important that Grog Shop was also funny, because I come from people who want a few laughs along the way, a bit of romance and hope without feeling like you’ve been smashed over the head.’

That said, Cole is a big believer in the idea that film is a weapon. ‘I love that expression,’ she says. ‘Film can be a form of protest and change.’

Dancing under bitumen

Luritja/Warumumgu filmmaker Danielle MacLean (Mystery Road) is Cole’s cousin and also grew up in Central Australia. ‘This is what I’m interested in, talking about and working with Indigenous people to tell their stories,’ she says.

‘My dad is actually a Kiwi with Scottish heritage, so it felt like a really lovely thing that I could be working with Indigenous filmmakers from New Zealand as well. That was a real drawcard.’

A still from Lured, written and directed by Danielle MacLean. Image: Sydney Film Festival.

MacLean has previously written for cartoon series Little J & Big Cuz, alongside Cole as both director and writer, so she brought that experience to bear on Lured. The rotoscope-animated chapter forms a mesmerising bookend to We Are Still Here.

Featuring Deborah Brown and Elijah-Jade Bowen as a mother and daughter fishing at sea, they’re rudely interrupted by the hulking frame of the HMS Endeavour, which rises out of the water like a Kraken as lighting tears the sky, horror movie-style.

‘We wanted to make it very dramatic,’ MacLean says of this incredible moment.

Brown and Bowen’s performances were captured in green screen, with animators Huni Melissa Bolliger and Daniel Hartney then painting them into the sequence’s luminous backgrounds.

‘Deborah is a dancer, so she was great at bringing the film’s meticulously planned storyboards to life,’ MacLean says. ‘And as happens when we make films with our Indigenous brothers and sisters, Elijah-Jade is actually a close friend of producer Mitch Stanley. She’s related to a pretty big art family with a connection to dance company Bangarra, so she could also own that space.’

With We Are Still Here conceived as a response to 250 years of colonisation, MacLean says there were elements about Lured that worked as a through-line. ‘When we decided to intercut them, it just felt like the animation, because it’s so different from the other films and because of the idea of the fishing line, could be the thing that bound everything together.’

It also offers a spectral vision of a city shimmering with electricity. That image came from wise words shared with MacLean back home. ‘Max Stuart, one of the Elders in Alice Springs who has since passed [who features in her documentary short Mparntwe Sacred Sites] said to me, about songlines, that people are still dancing under all the bitumen. That it hadn’t been erased because someone built on top of it. And so, for me, the past is also connected to now.

‘Our ancestors, they are the survivors of first contact.’

We Are Still Here is in Australian cinemas from 16 February.