The Surfer: Nicolas Gage film wraps in WA

Cage plays a man who returns to Western Australia after many years living in the US, only to run into some conflict.
12 Dec 2023
Paul Dalgarno

Nicolas Cage in The Surfer.Image: Radek Ladczuk.

Stan has released the first image of Academy Award-winner Nicolas Cage in its psychological thriller The Surfer, as production wraps in Western Australia.

Directed by Lorcan Finnegan (Vivarium) and written by Thomas Martin, The Surfer is described as ‘an intensely unnerving feature film shot in a single location in Yallingup in Western Australia, known for its iconic beaches.

‘When a man returns to Australia to buy back his family home after many years in the US, he is humiliated in front of his teenage son by a group of local surfers who claim ownership over the secluded beach of his childhood. Wounded, he defies them and remains at the beach, demanding acceptance. As the conflict escalates he is brought right to the edge of his sanity and his entire identity is thrown into question.’

Joining Cage is an Australian ensemble cast including Julian McMahon (Nip/Tuck), Nicholas Cassim (Mr Inbetween), Miranda Tapsell (The Dry), Alexander Bertrand (Australian Gangster), Justin Rosniak (Last King of the Cross), Rahel Romahn (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga), Finn Little (Stan Exclusive Series Yellowstone) and Charlotte Maggi (Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child on Fire).

The Surfer is an Australian/ Irish Co-Production and produced by Tea Shop Productions, Arenamedia, Lovely Productions and Gramercy Park Media with support from Screenwest through the Western Australian Production Attraction Incentive. Mossbank is handling international sales.

The Stan Original Film is in partnership with CinemaPlus, who will be releasing the film theatrically in Australia.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

